NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, and the Seattle Kraken

Pierre LeBrun: The Arizona Coyotes could talk with as many as 10 coaching candidates for their now vacant head coaching position.

It wouldn’t be a surprise if their search included talking with Lane Lambert, Nate Leaman and Rocky Thompson.

Craig Morgan of AZ Coyotes Insider: Potential coach Coyotes coaching candidates include Mike Van Ryn, Rocky Thompson, Lane Lambert and Brad Larsen. Don’t believe they will consider veterans like John Tortorella, Claude Julien, Bruce Boudreau or Gerard Gallant.

Francis on the type of players the Kraken are interested in, coaching, and the AHL

NHL Network: Seattle Kraken GM Ron Francis last week when asked what kind of team he wants the Kraken to look like and what type of players they are trying to identify.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I think we have a philosophy as to what we want to do. Don’t really want to get it totally out there yet because it would help other GMs as they look to protect their list and stuff. But certainly, character players that we think can be successful in the National Hockey League, represent our organization both on the ice and in the community well, as a kind of individuals we are looking for as we build this franchise out.”

Francis when asked about the coaching staff and other areas at the NHL and AHL level. Francis was also asked if they will have their own AHL franchise or if they’ll share one.