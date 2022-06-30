NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, and the Vancouver Canucks

Could the Coyotes be thinking Simon Nemec at No. 3? The Coyotes will listen on Jakob Chychrun again

Craig Morgan of Go PHNX: The Arizona Coyotes hold the No. 3 pick in the draft. The top three prospects are forwards Shane Wright, Juraj Slafkovský and Logan Cooley but some sources have suggested the Coyotes could be looking at defenseman Simon Nemec.

The Coyotes don’t really have a projected top pairing prospect, so drafting Nemec does make some sense.

Jakob Chychrun has made it known he’s not happy with another rebuild. Chychrun hasn’t asked for a trade but his agents have let Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong know they are open to the idea.

“It seems like every time we get to a point where it looks like we’re gonna be getting there, it just gets torn down again,” Chychrun said. “That was kind of tough on me a bit this year, just naturally as a human being and a competitive person.”

The asking price for Chychrun at the trade deadline was really high and there were no takers. Things will heat up again before the draft next week.

A J.T. Miller deal needs to make sense for both sides

Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province: Jim Rutherford has said the Vancouver Canucks need to get younger – players 26 and young – a guideline for players who can grow together.

What does this mean for 29-year-old J.T. Miller who is a year away from being an unrestricted free agent?

“It’s when you get into starting a long-term contract there does become more risk later in the long-term contract,” he said of signing players closer to 30 years old. And then he raised an example all on his own.

“With J.T. Miller, we’ve suggested we would like to keep him. He’s been a good player for the Canucks,” he said. “(But) it may not make sense for both sides. This is a time that he’s earned, going into free agency. We’d like to do it but we’ve got to be careful.”

Miller will get plenty of interest and his trade value is high coming off a 99-point season. Rick Dhaliwal has reported that the Canucks are listening to offers.