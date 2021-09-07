NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, Carolina Hurricanes, and the Ottawa Senators

Chychrun is not on the trade block

Craig Morgan: (responding to a now deleted tweet) Confirm from sources that Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun is not on the trade block.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that he’s not available as they want to build around him.

Hurricanes never talked long-term contract with Kotkaniemi

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell said that they only talked to Jesperi Kotkaniemi and his agent about a one-year deal and he has “no idea” what they would want on a long-term contract.

Eric Engels: Waddell adds that “we’ll see how things play out” with regards to a contract extension.

More Tkachuk talks are expected this week … Senators hocking for a hockey deal with Brown

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion is now focusing on getting a contract in place for RFA forward Brady Tkachuk. They want to get him signed to a long-term contract.

Also still on Dorion’s plate is a trying to acquire another forward and possibly find a new home for RFA forward Logan Brown.

Dorion said that contract talks with Tkachuk’s agent have been “productive” and “positive.” There were talks on Friday and more will likely happen this week.

Elliotte Friedman said that the Senators likely have offered Tkachuk the same 8 years, $8 million per as they did for Thomas Chabot. That would make sense after Andrei Svechnikov signed something similar – eight years at $7.75 million per.

There has been some speculation about a bridge deal. It might come to that if they can’t reach a long-term deal by the start of training camp.

The Senators are not just going to trade away Brown and they want to make a hockey deal. They’ve told several teams that. Both sides believe a change of scenery would be a good idea.

Shawn Simpson: “If Tkachuk is being offered 8 x 8, I sign that in a minute if I’m BT. That’s great money and security. Nothing stops you from forcing a move down the road.”

Shawn Simpson: Have been told that Brown won’t be heading to Ottawa. If he’s not traded, he will go play in Sweden.

The Senators would retain his rights if signs in Sweden, which may not be a bad move if they don’t get a good deal for him.