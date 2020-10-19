NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, Chicago Blackhawks, and the Calgary Flames

Coyotes to re-sign Fischer

Craig Morgan: Source is saying that pending a league call, the Arizona Coyotes will be signing forward Christian Fischer to a two-year contract.

Blackhawks may not be done

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times: The Chicago Blackhawks basically only got Nikita Zadorov from the Colorado Avalanche for Brandon Saad. A move that seems odd for the rebuilding team.

They could have potentially got a first-round pick, or a Grade A prospect, or a second-round pick and a Grade B prospect for Saad.

Saad had been their best trade chip and they didn’t add any promising young players.

Blackhawks GM Stan Bowman may not be making trades. They could potentially look to move Calvin de Haan, Connor Murphy or a few others.

The Flames are still looking to improve their roster

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: The Calgary Flames have just under $4 million in salary cap space to work with and they aren’t finished.

“We’re not done,” insisted Flames GM Brad Treliving, who avoided arbitration by inking Andrew Mangiapane to a two-year extension at $2.425 AAV Friday. “We don’t expect this is the team we’ll go to training camp with.”

Treliving has been talking to teams about potential trades but hasn’t found any yet to pull the trigger one.

Trading forward Johnny Gaudreau seems unlikely at this point but Treliving will continue to listen.

“You always try to be patient with the team and I do like the core of our group,” said Treliving. “It has progressed. We have taken steps. But if I can do something to make our team better I’ll act on it. We haven’t made a deal because we haven’t found one that’s made us better yet. But at the same time it doesn’t necessarily mean we’re done. It’s a hard question to answer. I think it’s a very close-knit group, but I’m not going to sit here and not make a deal because they’re tight-knit.”

Adding a right-sided depth defenseman and at least one fourth-liner that can kill penalties.