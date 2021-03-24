NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, Edmonton Oilers, and the Detroit Red Wings

More changes coming to the Coyotes

TSN: Darren Dreger said that Arizona Coyotes GM Bill Armstrong maybe be looking to make some significant changes, but not a fire sale.

“And we’re potentially talking about core players. It’s not going to be easy, most, if not all, of this probably isn’t going to get done between now and the trade deadline. It’ll drift into the off-season, but the Arizona Coyotes, for obvious reasons, are looking for long-term improvement and willing to discuss just about anything on the trade front.”

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman noted that if the Coyotes are going to trade Conor Garland, they aren’t interested in late first- or second-rounds.

“They want picks that are reasonably high and/or good prospects. If you’re coming for Conor Garland basically what I’ve heard is don’t screw around.”

Rentals players the Coyotes could move include Derick Brassard, Antti Raanta, Niklas Hjalmarsson and Alex Goligoski. Hjalmarsson has a full no-movement clause and Goligoski has a modified no-trade clause.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Arizona Coyotes trading Conor Garland would help replenish some much needed assets. He’s arbitration eligible this offseason and will be looking for a raise from $775,000.

The Coyotes aren’t interested in multiple late-round picks for any of their players. The Bruins are a team that could use some scoring help.

Time for the Oilers to make a move now?

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: The Edmonton Oilers have salary cap issues. They now have some postponed games because of the Canadiens COVID situation, which may provide a bit of an opportunity for GM Ken Holland to make some roster changes. They only have two games before playing the Flames next Friday.

Red Wings to look for picks

Ansar Khan of MLive: (mailbag) The Detroit Red Wings will likely try to add some draft picks by trading pending UFAs in Bobby Ryan, Sam Gagner, Marc Staal, Jon Merrill and Patrik Nemeth. They may have to make decisions on Luke Glendening and Jonathan Bernier.

The trade value for Evgeny Svechnikov and Dennis Cholowski is low right now and doubtful the Red Wings would move either before the trade deadline. If they don’t see either being a roster player next season, they could look to move in the offseason.