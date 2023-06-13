NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, Hartford, and Carter Hart

Trying to lure the Arizona Coyotes to Hartford?

Sportsnet: Connecticut governor Ned Lamont in an interview with ‘This Week in Connecticut’ told NHL commissioner Gary Bettman that there is an ownership group in place that could buy the Arizona Coyotes and move them to Hartford and that they wouldn’t have to worry about subsidizing the team.

The XL Center, where the New York Rangers AHL affiliate Hartford Wolf Pack, play would need some renovations to get up to NHL standards. There is an $80 million renovation plan in place that was approved last week to do some updates to the lower-level luxury suites, but more would be needed for an NHL team.

“I think people are ready to go. We’ve got to do this. The XL is badly in need of a real facelift,” he said. “And more than that, we’ve got some great teams starting with the UConn teams and the Wolf Pack.”

On Carter Hart trade rumors

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts: The Podcast last week on Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart and the trade rumors.

“It’ll be interesting to see what happens with Hart. I’m getting some very, very different feedback on what’s going on here. I’ve got some people saying it’s nowhere near close, and I’ve got some people saying they thought it was getting pretty hot. So, what this says to me is that he’s out there, everyone knows he’s available, and people are kind of picking at the Flyers and saying, ‘OK, what are we gonna do here?’ I think there’s gonna be some teams here that we haven’t thought about.”

Friedman mentions the Montreal Canadiens as one team who might have an interest in Hart according to sources. Friedman adds they have Jake Allen for another year and that Sam Montembeault played well during the regular season and at the World Championships.

Toronto Maple Leafs Brad Treliving has a history of making lots of calls and being a part of a lot of things. One source denied the Leafs interest and some others have said to keep an eye on it. The Flyers just took on Cal Petersen and may not want Matt Murray‘s contract. If they trade for Hart, one of Ilya Samsonov or Joseph Woll would need to move, along with Matt Murray.

The Buffalo Sabres will likely be tied to every goaltender who could be available this offseason.

Sources denied the Ottawa Senators as being a possibility for Hart.