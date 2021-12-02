NHL Rumors: Are the Arizona Coyotes For Sale and Eyeing Houston? Carey Price and the Montreal Canadiens

Are the Coyotes potentially heading to Houston?

UPDATE – Craig Morgan: NHL commission Gary Bettman said the Coyotes/Houston rumors are “Completely false.”

Eric Macramalla: Forbes Mike Ozanian on the Arizona Coyotes: “for sale again with idea of buyer eventually moving team to a new arena in Houston.”

Craig Morgan : Haven’t heard back from the NHL or the Coyotes, but a legit outlet is reporting a potential sale and move. This does go against what the Coyotes ownership and the NHL have been saying recently about their commitment to Arizona.

Craig Morgan: Ozanian's source on this is an 'unnamed banking industry source.'

Eric Macramalla: Moving an NHL team to Houston makes sense as they already have an NHL-ready arena and Houston is the sixth-largest city in North America.

Eric Macramalla: “With the Arizona Coyotes perhaps destined for Houston, it’s just another reminder of the many challenges Quebec City faces with respect to attracting an NHL team. Overall, it remains highly unlikely Quebec City will get a team.”

Does Price want to go through a rebuild with the Canadiens?

TSN: Pierre LeBrun on what Carey Price‘s future with the Montreal Canadiens is now that there is a change in management.