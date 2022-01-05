NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, LA Kings, Ottawa Senators, and the Edmonton Oilers

Available Coyotes

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period: The Arizona Coyotes let it be known that for a price they would be willing to help teams make a trade. They have open cap space and will have more if/when they trade Phil Kessel.

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Coyotes Jakob Chychrun and Phil Kessel’s names are already out there. Chychrun could be the first big trade of 2022.

Another Coyote that could get some interest is forward Lawson Crouse. He’s a pending UFA that could help some teams.

A high asking price for Chychrun

TSN: Darren Dreger when asked about the last place Arizona Coyotes.

“Defenceman Jakob Chychrun and that comes as no surprise as there has been speculation out there for the last several weeks. Teams are actively calling Bill Armstrong, the general manager of the Coyotes, and offers are being made. But I think something we can all understand and appreciate is his age , his level of production, and the fact that he’s on a terrific contract . The asking price, according to GMs with interest, is a very significant one.”

Teams are saying the Coyotes are looking for a Jack Eichel type of return – Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, a top prospect, and a conditional first- and a second-round pick.

Would the Kings and Senators have the pieces for a Chychrun deal?

Lisa Dillman of The Athletic: (mailbag) A trade for Jakob Chychrun would likely cost around the same as it cost the Vegas Golden Knights for Jack Eichel. For the Los Angeles Kings, it would likely cost a lottery-protected 2022 first-round pick, defenseman Tobias Bjornfot, and two of the three – Gabriel Vilardi, Rasmus Kupari, and Alex Turcotte.

Shawn Simpson: Chychrun is in play and the asking price is huge. That said, the Ottawa Senators have the draft picks and the prospects that could get a deal done.

Oilers make sense for Chychrun but…

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast.

“EF: I think that’s probably the first big deal of 2022 is Chychrun

JM: It just makes so much sense for Chychrun to be married to Edmonton, doesn’t it though?

EF: I heard it’s not going to be them.”