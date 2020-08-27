NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, Nashville Predators, Calgary Flames, and the Carolina Hurricanes

Won’t easy for the Coyotes to re-sign Taylor Hall. Reports of a deal being close are untrue

Account4Hockey: Chris Johnston was on Sportsnet 650 and said that it will be hard for the Arizona Coyotes to re-sign pending unrestricted free agent forward Taylor Hall because of the instability of their front office and his desire to playing for a contender. Winning is more important than his desire for long-term security.

Scott Burnside of The Athletic: The Coyotes are good in net, but have some issues on the blue line and down the middle. Some sources don’t believe Steve Sullivan is ready to be a GM just yet. The Coyotes don’t have a lot of time this offseason to get things figured out.

Several sources believe the Coyotes and Taylor Hall are close to a deal. The Nashville Predators would need to move some money out, but one source says to watch the Predators with regards to Hall.

Craig Morgan: On the Coyotes are ‘close’ to re-signing Hall – from multiple sources, this is not true.

Cam Talbot open to returning to the Flames, but they should test the market first

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames pending unrestricted free agent defenseman Cam Talbot on possibly returning to the Flames next season: “I loved it there. My wife and family loved it there. It would have to be the right situation for myself and for them. But we’d be very open to coming back next year and beyond.”

Scott Burnside of The Athletic: The Flames should take a look at the free agent goalie market before circling back to Cam Talbot.

Does their first round loss to the Dallas Stars mean interim coach Geoff Ward won’t be back? Some have wondered about his game and goalie mismanagement.

Hurricanes should check out the goalie market

Scott Burnside of The Athletic: If the Carolina Hurricanes were to be able to remain healthy, some think they could be a top-end goaltender away from contending. The Hurricanes had some interest in Robin Lehner before he signed with the Blackhawks. Petr Mrazek and James Reimer carry a combined $6.525 million cap hit, and someone would have to be moved, which shouldn’t be too difficult.