NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, San Jose Sharks, and the Vancouver Canucks

Hjalmarsson doesn’t want to leave Arizona

Craig Morgan of Az Coyotes Insider: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson won’t be waiving his no-movement clause this offseason according to sources.

Hjalmarsson has a year left on his deal at $5 million.

The Sharks will be a cap team

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson confirms that the Sharks will be spending to the cap ceiling next season.

Seven trade targets for the Vancouver Canucks

Harman Dayal of The Athletic: One the Vancouver Canucks priorities this offseason should be rebuilding they’re blue line. Tyler Myers is their only right-handed defenseman that is under contract for next season. GM Jim Benning will explore the trade market. Here are some potential right-handed trade targets for the Canucks.

Erik Cernak – Tampa Bay Lightning – He’s an RFA and the Lightning have to re-sign Mikhail Sergachev and Anthony Cirelli with only $5.33 million in projected cap space. May need to offer sheet him around $4.2 million, which would cost a second-round pick.

Aaron Ekblad – Florida Panthers – Carries a $7.5 million cap and would cost a lot to acquire. Brock Boeser would need to be included.

Connor Murphy – Chicago Blackhawks – A good defensive second-pairing defenseman. Could fill in for Tanev. He has two years left on his deal at $3.85 million.

MacKenzie Weegar – Florida Panthers – He’s an RFA with arbitration rights and has dealt with some injuries.

Matt Dumba – Minnesota Wild – He may not be worth the cost the Canucks would have to pay to get him. He’s not an ideal fit for the Canucks and is coming off a down year. May not want to give up Boeser for him.

Nick Jensen – Washington Capitals – Though he wouldn’t be their top choice he might be an inexpensive acquisition. Jensen carries a $2.5 million cap hit for three more seasons. Not a true top-four.

Damon Severson – New Jersey Devils – Has three years left on his contract at a $4.16 million cap hit. The Devils may want picks and prospects for Severson, which the Canucks are a little light in.