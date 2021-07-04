NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, Vancouver Canucks, and the Chicago Blackhawks

Kessel on the block

David Pagnotta: The Arizona Coyotes paid Phil Kessel a $5 million bonus on July 1st. He’s now owed only a $1 million for this upcoming season. He carries a $6.8 million salary cap hit.

The Coyotes have made him available for trade. Would the Coyotes be willing to retain 50 percent of his cap hit to move him?

Canucks have made Schmidt available

David Pagnotta: Have been told that Vancouver Canucks defenseman Nate Schmidt is available. Things haven’t worked out for him in Vancouver.

Schmidt has three years left on his deal at a $5.9 million cap hit and has a 10-team no-trade list.

Plenty of offseason decisions for the Blackhawks

Scott Powers of The Athletic: It was Duncan Keith who approached the Chicago Blackhawks about a potential trade.

“We weren’t looking to move him, but it was initiated by Duncan,” a source said. “He’d like to be closer to his son. He’s getting older, and Duncan didn’t get to see him much last season. We understand that.”

It doesn’t mean that he will definitely be traded through. Can they find someone to take on his full cap hit? One source said the Edmonton Oilers have the need for a defenseman and the assets.

A source said it’s hard to seeing the Blackhawks be able to acquire Jack Eichel and fitting in another $10 million contract. Alex DeBrincat has two years left on his deal and then will likely be looking for something in the $8 to $9 million range.

A source said that Kirby Dach and DeBrincat are untouchables.

RFA defenseman Nikita Zadorov was believed to be looking for a five-year deal at around $5.85 million per. The Blackhawks were closer to $4 million. They are finding some common ground now.

Trading Keith or re-signing Zadorov before the expansion will play a big part in their protected list.

Brandon Hagel and the Blackhawks are not progressing in contract talks and it could be a long process.

The Blackhawks still have decide what they are doing with Vinnie Hinostroza, Adam Gaudette and Max Shalunov.