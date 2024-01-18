NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, Vancouver Canucks, and the Chicago Blackhawks

The Arizona Coyotes making progress on purchasing land but…

TSN: Darren Dreger said that the Arizona Coyotes are making some progress in securing some land near Phoenix. They aren’t the only group interested in the land but are considered the primary suitor.

“The problem with it is, the property that has been targeted has to go to land auction first. It’s a valuable piece of land, so there could be other suitors. So, it’s not done yet.”

NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks will be buyers, and eyeing Jake Guentzel or a second-line center?

Canucks GM on Conor Garland and his agent being able to seek a trade

Sportsnet: Vancouver Canucks GM Allvin on forward Conor Garland’s request to seek a trade earlier this season.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Dan Murphy: “One last thing. Before the season started, there was a report that Garland’s representatives were able to seek a trade partner. We haven’t heard anything since then. Considering the way this team has played and his role in that third line, which has been excellent, has that gone away?”

AlIvin: “I give Conor Garland tons of credit. With all the outside noise going on around early when he, when he decided to change his representative. I think Connor and Teddy Blueger and Dakoyta Joshua have been one of the better third lines, third-line players in the league.

When Connor plays his strength, getting the puck down deep and move his feet, is very effective way for us. And Connor has been staying in the moment and playing good hockey for us. So credit to Conor Garland.”

Don’t expect any big trades or free agents involving the Chicago Blackhawks this year

Mario Tirabassi: What seems to be the message from Chicago Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson.