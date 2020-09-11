NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, Vegas Golden Nights, Toronto Maple Leafs and the Pittsburgh Penguins

McGuire out of the running
Craig Morgan: A league source is saying that Pierre McGuire is no longer a GM candidate for the Arizona Coyotes.
Is Fleury’s time in Vegas coming to an end?
Luke Fox of Sportsnet: If the relationship between Marc-Andre Fleury and Vegas Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer is irreconcilable, is Fleury time in Vegas coming to an end?
Moving Fleury this offseason may not be easy as he carries a $7 million salary cap hit for the next two seasons and will be 36 years old when next season gets underway.
The Golden Knights would likely have to either attach a draft pick sweetener and/or retain a portion of the salary.
Dubas’ growing reputation
Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas has a growing reputation around the league of making his players available for trade but asking for “exorbitant prices” for them. He made Tyson Barrie available at the trade deadline but asking price scared teams off.
Dubas is now doing the same with goaltender Frederik Andersen despite the number of goaltenders that are going to be available this offseason. Dubas may not really be interested in trading Andersen, but just testing the waters to see if there is any interest.
Trade speculation surrounding the Penguins
TSN: Darren Dreger on what the Pittsburgh Penguins offseason could look like as they may have several players up for grabs.
“No, shortage of trade bait with the Pittsburgh Penguins. You’re right, Matt Murray is expected to go sooner rather than later. You’ve got Patric Hornqvist, you’ve got Zach Aston-Reese, you’ve got Jack Johnson among those that could be moved. But, there’s been some speculation around veteran defenceman Kris Letang and I’m not sure that that is legit. I mean it’s OK to talk about specific players outside of Crosby and maybe Malkin in Pittsburgh, but I know Kris Letang wants something clarified. His agent Kent Hughes saying that Kris does not expect to be traded. He might very well be traded, but that’s not his expectation. He hasn’t said that.”