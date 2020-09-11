NHL Rumors: Arizona Coyotes, Vegas Golden Nights, Toronto Maple Leafs and the Pittsburgh Penguins

McGuire out of the running

Craig Morgan: A league source is saying that Pierre McGuire is no longer a GM candidate for the Arizona Coyotes.

Is Fleury’s time in Vegas coming to an end?

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: If the relationship between Marc-Andre Fleury and Vegas Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer is irreconcilable, is Fleury time in Vegas coming to an end?

Moving Fleury this offseason may not be easy as he carries a $7 million salary cap hit for the next two seasons and will be 36 years old when next season gets underway.

The Golden Knights would likely have to either attach a draft pick sweetener and/or retain a portion of the salary.

Dubas’ growing reputation

Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas has a growing reputation around the league of making his players available for trade but asking for “exorbitant prices” for them. He made Tyson Barrie available at the trade deadline but asking price scared teams off.

Dubas is now doing the same with goaltender Frederik Andersen despite the number of goaltenders that are going to be available this offseason. Dubas may not really be interested in trading Andersen, but just testing the waters to see if there is any interest.

Trade speculation surrounding the Penguins

TSN: Darren Dreger on what the Pittsburgh Penguins offseason could look like as they may have several players up for grabs.