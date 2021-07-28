NHL Rumors: Avalanche, Maple Leafs, Kraken, Hurricanes, Panthers and Predictions

Avs and Grubauer still talking
Pierre LeBrun: The Colorado Avalanche and goaltenders Philipp Grubauer are still talking. There is not deal yet.
If they don’t reach an extension, the Avs could look to trade for Darcy Kuemper or sign Frederik Andersen.
Leafs interseted in Grubauer?
Pierre LeBrun: Have been hearing that if he becomes available, the Toronto Maple Leafs could have interest in goaltender Philipp Grubauer. The Maple Leafs are also looking at other goalies.
If the Maple Leafs were to add Grubauer, they’d need to move salary out.
Leafs in on Bonino
Bruce Garrioch: The Maple Leafs are among the teams showing interest in free agent Nick Bonino.
Leafs still looking to move Kerfoot
David Pagnotta: The Toronto Maple Leafs are still looking to move Alex Kerfoot and his two years at $3.5 million.
- Michael Augello: “No surprise here, the attractive piece here is Kerfoot has been paid or will be paid tomorrow a $2.75M signing bonus, making his salary owed for 21-22 $750k. Something that budget conscious teams will salivate over.”
Kraken to sign Schwartz
Pierre LeBrun: Expect that the Seattle Kraken will sign a multi-year deal worth between $5 and $6 million.
Hurricanes to sign DeAngelo
Pierre LeBrun: Expecting the Carolina Hurricanes to sign Anthony DeAngelo to a one-year deal at $1 million.
Goalie notes
Pierre LeBrun: Expect the New Jersey Devils to sign Jonathan Bernier.
Jaroslav Halak should be signing with the Vancouver Canucks.
Could James Reimer sign with the San Jose Sharks or Vegas Golden Knights.
Panthers to sign Mamin
Frank Seravalli: The Florida Panthers are expected to sign KHL forward Maxim Mamin to a deal under $1 million.
Free agent predictions
Bob McKenzie: (thread) Some free agent predictions:
Ryan Suter and DAL
Zach Parise and NYI
Michael Bunting and TOR
David Savard and MTL
Jaden Schwartz and SEA
Tony DeAngelo and CAR
Jaro Halak, Luke Schenn and VAN
Jake McCabe and CHI
Andrew Cogliano and SJ
Zach Hyman and EDM
David Rittich and NSH.
Wild expected to sign Goligoski
Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild are expected to sign defenseman Alex Goligoski. Goligoski on the Wild: ‘There’s a new and exciting vibe.’