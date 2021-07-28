NHL Rumors: Avalanche, Maple Leafs, Kraken, Hurricanes, Panthers and Predictions

Avs and Grubauer still talking

Pierre LeBrun: The Colorado Avalanche and goaltenders Philipp Grubauer are still talking. There is not deal yet.

If they don’t reach an extension, the Avs could look to trade for Darcy Kuemper or sign Frederik Andersen.

Leafs interseted in Grubauer?

Pierre LeBrun: Have been hearing that if he becomes available, the Toronto Maple Leafs could have interest in goaltender Philipp Grubauer. The Maple Leafs are also looking at other goalies.

If the Maple Leafs were to add Grubauer, they’d need to move salary out.

Leafs in on Bonino

Bruce Garrioch: The Maple Leafs are among the teams showing interest in free agent Nick Bonino.

David Pagnotta: The Toronto Maple Leafs are still looking to move Alex Kerfoot and his two years at $3.5 million.

Michael Augello: “No surprise here, the attractive piece here is Kerfoot has been paid or will be paid tomorrow a $2.75M signing bonus, making his salary owed for 21-22 $750k. Something that budget conscious teams will salivate over.”

Kraken to sign Schwartz

Pierre LeBrun: Expect that the Seattle Kraken will sign a multi-year deal worth between $5 and $6 million.

Hurricanes to sign DeAngelo

Pierre LeBrun: Expecting the Carolina Hurricanes to sign Anthony DeAngelo to a one-year deal at $1 million.

Goalie notes

Pierre LeBrun: Expect the New Jersey Devils to sign Jonathan Bernier.

Jaroslav Halak should be signing with the Vancouver Canucks.

Could James Reimer sign with the San Jose Sharks or Vegas Golden Knights.

Panthers to sign Mamin

Frank Seravalli: The Florida Panthers are expected to sign KHL forward Maxim Mamin to a deal under $1 million.

Free agent predictions

Bob McKenzie: (thread) Some free agent predictions:

Ryan Suter and DAL

Zach Parise and NYI

Michael Bunting and TOR

David Savard and MTL

Jaden Schwartz and SEA

Tony DeAngelo and CAR

Jaro Halak, Luke Schenn and VAN

Jake McCabe and CHI

Andrew Cogliano and SJ

Zach Hyman and EDM

David Rittich and NSH.

Wild expected to sign Goligoski

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild are expected to sign defenseman Alex Goligoski. Goligoski on the Wild: ‘There’s a new and exciting vibe.’