NHL Rumors: Avs, Islanders, Leafs, Kings, Lightning and Flames

Avalanche interested in Max Pacioretty?

Adrian Dater: Have been hearing that the Colorado Avalanche signing pending UFA Max Pacioretty could really happen when free agency starts.

Islanders may not be able to afford Scott Mayfield

Kevin Kurz: (Islanders have $10.9 million in projected cap space with 12F/6D/1G) Believe that the New York Islanders are still talking to pending UFA defenseman Scott Mayfield but think that his asking price is going to be too much for them.

Maple Leafs, Schenn and Matthews still talking

Pierre LeBrun: The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to talk with pending UFA defenseman Luke Schenn. There is a mutual interest but the start of free agency inches closer.

David Pagnotta: Contract talks between Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs continue but a deal is not close.

Have been told that his deal will between three and five years.

Kings looking for low priced goaltender

Dennis Bernstein: The Los Angeles Kings have turned their focus to finding another goaltender with NHL experience.

Kings GM Rob Blake is looking in the $1-$1.5 million price range to team up with Pheonix Copley.

Dennis Bernstein: Believe the Kings will go the free agent route on July 1st for a goaltender and not the trade route.

Lightning will try to find a Killorn replacement if they can’t re-sign him

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The Tampa Bay Lightning don’t have much salary cap space to work as they try to extend Alex Killorn before Saturday. Killorn wants to stay but can they find common ground?

If they can’t re-sign Killorn, they’ll use that money to try and replace him. No easy feat.

Flames continue to talk with Lindholm, Backlund and Phillips

Ryan Pike: Calgary Flames GM Craig Conroy said they aren’t rushing to make any moves and that talks with Elias Lindholm and Mikael Backlund continue.

Conroy is also taking with Matthew Phillips and he hopes to be able to bring him back.

“Matty’s put himself in a very good position. He had a great year and he’s earned a right to take his time and do what he thinks is best for his career, but we’d love to have Matty back.”

Julian McKenzie: Flames GM Conroy said they will look to free agency for added depth.