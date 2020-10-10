NHL Rumors: Barrie, Pietrangelo, Crawford, Fischer and Canucks

Oilers sign Barrie

Darren Dreger: The Edmonton Oilers and Tyson Barrie are finalizing a one-year, $3.75 million offer. He had at least two offers that were bigger.

Frank Seravalli: Barrie turned down more money to be able to join the Oilers. One offer was for $6 million.

Ryan Rishaug: “Barrie signing would buy the Oilers time to be patient with Evan Bouchard. He may or may not be ready for prime time, and Barrie will give them another year to make sure he develops into it properly.”

Pietrangelo visiting Vegas

Carlo Colaiacovo: Don’t expect any Alex Pietrangelo decision today.

Pierre LeBrun: As mentioned yesterday, Pietrangelo is in no rush to sign a deal.

Pierre LeBrun: Free agent defenseman Alex Pietrangelo confirmed that he is heading to Las Vegas today to visit the team.

Conor Ryan: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney: “I have not had a discussion with Pietrangelo’s camp.”

Crawford disappointed in the Blackhawks

Scott Powers: Goaltender Corey Crawford said that there basically wasn’t much negotiation after their initial offer. Crawford said that he was expecting more back and forth.

John Dietz: Crawford: “I was was pretty devastated about not returning to Chicago. That’s all I’ve known my whole career. They just wanted to go a different way.”

Coyotes and Fischer still talking

Craig Morgan: Source saying the Arizona Coyotes restricted free agent forward Christian Fischer hasn’t accepted his qualifying offer yet. Talks are ongoing. He is not arbitration eligible.

Potential Canucks D targets

Harman Dayal: A few defensemen trade targets the Vancouver Canucks should look at: Damon Severson, David Savard, MacKenzie Weegar, Vince Dunn.