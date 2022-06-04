Barry Trotz Remains Big Fish On The Winnipeg Jets’ Radar

Murat Ates of The Athletic: With Barry Trotz high on the Winnipeg Jets’ radar still, it appears one decision is likely made. Scott Arniel will likely be brought in to be an associate coach. That will not be made official until a head coach is hired.

For Trotz, the decision appears to come down to Vegas and Winnipeg. Does he want to come home or does he go for the money and expectations? Arniel by himself does not move the trigger but Trotz certain does. That accountability is needed now.

Chicago Blackhawks And Their Coach Search

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times: The Chicago Blackhawks have several coaching candidates to consider besides Derek King. With Kyle Davidson wiping the slate clean of assistants, King appears to be out. A rebuild means a whole new staff.

Jim Montgomery seems to be on a few radars. The former Dallas Stars coach has gotten his career back on track and has thrived as a St. Louis assistant coach. After that, Davidson may consider going with a longer-shot who could build with the Blackhawks.

The problem is who? Chicago does not expect to make a decision until around the start of free agency.

Where May Some Coaches Land?

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: While everyone waits on the big domino that is Barry Trotz (and so does Winnipeg), there are a few other coaches out there.

Peter DeBoer is owed money like Barry Trotz. It may be only $1.25 million but again it buys DeBoer time. He has been to five conference finals and two Stanley Cup finals over the last decade. His look is more of a mid-season hire.

Claude Julien wants to get back into coaching but acknowledges it has to be the right fit. That means a wait-and-see approach. Travis Green has to be considered for teams like Dallas, Detroit, or Vegas. Those could be good landing spots.

Jeff Blashill is on a few radars and so is Joel Quenneville but Quenneville needs to be reinstated first. Rick Tocchet remains out there too and knows the process. Will a team take a chance on him?

The one wildcard may be Guy Boucher who has interest and is clear from a family situation. Stay tuned.