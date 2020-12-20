NHL Rumors: BC The Holdup? Anthony Duclair, UFA Talk, and the St. Louis Blues

The province of BC doesn’t want teams traveling in

Ryan Rishaug: A league source is saying that the British Columbus government is not interested in having teams travel into the province to play games. Talks continue and things could change.

David Pagnotta: “B.C. continues to hold tough on their position against allowing NHL teams to travel into VAN for games. In addition to NHL players/staff being restricted to only game arena, practice arena and hotel, there will be “regular testing” as part of the protocols for all teams.”

David Pagnotta: The NHL will continue to talk with the provinces this week in hopes of getting approval from all.

Duclair shoots down the three-year offer rumor

Bruce Garrioch: Marc Brassard tweeted that Anthony Duclair said that he has offered a one-year contract by the Ottawa Senators and turned it down. Duclair said that the rumors of a three-year offer at $4.25 million were laughable.

UFA talk picking up

Chris Johnston: There was an increased urgency for unrestricted free agents starting yesterday. Training camps open in less than two weeks.

Among the UFAs looking for a new home include Mike Hoffman, Mikael Granlund, Erik Haula, Sami Vatanen and Travis Hamonic.

The Blues will have the flexibility to add if they want

Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch: (mailbag) Don’t believe the St. Louis Blues will bring back Troy Brouwer with the extra LTIR space they’ll now have. Brouwer said a while back that he hadn’t from the Blues.

The Blues already have 14 forwards under contract so they may not look at anyone else.

Adam Gretz of NBC Sports: The St. Louis Blues still need to re-sign restricted free agent defenseman Vince Dunn. Re-signing Dunn should cost around $3 million a season.

The Blues are just over $1.5 million over the salary cap hit but will gain $5.75 million in LTIR space once Alex Steen is eligible to be placed on it. They have now gained a little flexibility to add someone else if they want.

Remaining unrestricted free agents that might interest the Blues include Mike Hoffman, Mikael Granlund, Andreas Athanasiou and Erik Haula.

Tarasenko could be put on the LTIR to start the season. When he is ready to return, the Blues may not have enough cap space to be able to fit in Hoffman’s potential salary.

Granlund didn’t work out in Nashville like they had hoped and he could be poised for a bounce-back year on a reasonable contract.

Haula has dealt with knee injuries the past two seasons but he’s been productive when healthy.