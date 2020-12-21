NHL News: Divisional Names, San Jose To Arizona, and Fans In The Stands

Divisional names

Cap Friendly: Division names and the teams that will be in them.

North Division CGY EDM MTL OTT TOR VAN WIN

East Division BOS BUF NJD NYI NYR PHI PIT WSH

Central Division CAR CHI CBJ DAL DET FLA NSH TBL

West Division ANA ARI COL LAK MIN STL SJS VGK

Sharks heading to Arizona

Chris Johnston: San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson said they will hold training camp in Scottsdale Arizona on December 31st.

He’s hopeful they can return to San Jose for the season but they don’t know yet if/when they will be allowed to return.

Kevin Kurz: Wilson doesn’t think that anyone from their team will opt this season.

He believes that to start their season they will be very road heavy. This would buy them some time to hopefully be able to play games in their home arena.

Kevin Kurz: Wilson: “It’s our hope that we get to a place where we can get our team back to San Jose and in the Bay Area for the start of the regular season. But a lot of those decisions are out of our hands.”

Chris Johnston: Wilson added that they might have to start the season out of a hub city or use another NHL arena for their home games.

Fans in the stands

Tim Reynolds: For the start of the season, the Florida Panthers will allow a limited amount of people into the stands.

David Pagnotta: The Dallas Stars are another team that will have fans in the stans. They will have around 5,000. The Panthers’ amount is to be determined.

The Tampa Bay Lightning haven’t made an official announcement on fans but the Toronto Raptors will be having up to 3,800 for their games in the Lightning’s arena.