NHL Rumors: Big Expansion and Free Agent Decisions for the Colorado Avalanche

Avs and Landeskog not close on a deal

TSN: Darren Dreger on TSN said that the Colorado Avalanche and UFA captain Gabriel Landeskog are not close at all to a contract extension.

“Now the position of the Colorado Avalanche is going to have to change significantly, according to sources, or absolutely, Gabe Landeskog will go to market. It’s early in the process. There’s no doubt about that, but the position on both sides doesn’t look very strong right now.”

Adrian Dater of Colorado Hockey Now: Sources have said that the Avalanche and Gabriel Landeskog are talking and plan to continue talking but it is possible that they don’t reach an agreement.

Don’t believe the Avs would make any big signings until after the expansion draft. They’ll have a better idea of their finances depending on who they lose. Potential options range from Logan O’Connor ($750,000), Joonas Donskoi ($3.9 million), J.T. Compher ($3.5 million), Ryan Graves ($3.16 million), to Erik Johnson ($6 million).

Losing anyone over $3 million will go a long way in helping them in free agency and/or with their own free agents in Landeskog, Cale Makar, Philipp Grubauer and Brandon Saad.

The 28-year old Landeskog might be able to get $8 million on the open market.

The St. Louis Blues would be one team interested in Landeskog if he became available.

To protect Graves or not

TSN: Pierre LeBrun says now that Erik Johnson will waive his no-movement clause for the expansion draft, the Colorado Avalanche can protect Cale Makar, Samuel Girard and Devon Toews.

“… but now the decision for Colorado is do you protect Ryan Graves as your fourth defenceman, meaning you go the eight skater route or do you go 7-3-1 and leave Ryan Graves exposed? That is a decision Colorado has yet to make.”