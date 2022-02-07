NHL Rumors: Bill Zito and the J.T. Miller Question

Florida Panthers’ GM Bill Zito open to everything

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Bill Zito is in an excellent position for the Florida Panthers. Florida has more than a week between now and their next game. This gives Zito a chance to reassess and get ready for the March 21st trade deadline.

Zito has to look at everything because of who is in his division. There are the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, and the defending two-time champion Tampa Bay Lightning. That widens the scope. Yes, they are settled for offense and goaltending but a team can never have enough depth.

Zito has said it several times in the past but any deal he looks to make has to maximize value. It is not about assembling the best collection of talent. In order to beat teams like Tampa Bay, Florida has to outscore and outlast. Depth would be a big boost as opposed to the shiny, top-flight asset.

It is safe to say that Bill Zito and the Florida Panthers are in a very good position.

To Trade Or Not Trade J.T. Miller

Ben Kuzma of The Province: This is a question that keeps spinning in the heads of Vancouver’s top management brass. Do we keep J.T. Miller or do we trade him? There is no denying his offensive value. Also, everyone knows his defensive limitations. He is a point-a-game player that can allow goals at just as quick of a rate sometimes.

It is safe to say he sometimes gives as much as he takes. That is the price one pays for having Miller on the roster. Bruce Boudreau already has seen the negative and positive of the talented forward.

The New York Rangers and Boston Bruins seem to be in competition for the Vancouver Canucks’ forward. Now, which team can offer the most compelling package and how soon? A bidding war would be nice as Vancouver has leverage for now.