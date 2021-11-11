NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Canadiens, Senators, Avalanche and Sharks

Blackhawks haven’t started their GM search … Canadiens and Sens had an interest in Kravtsov

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: The Chicago Blackhawks have reached out to any potential GM candidates and they aren’t in a rush. Interim GM Kyle Davidson could hold the position all season.

Davidson was the one who made the decision to fire head coach Jeremy Colliton. He’s been talking to other GMs about moving forwards like Dylan Strome and Adam Gaudette.

Sources say that the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators showed interest in New York Rangers forward Vitali Kravtsov.

Bednar is likely not on the hot seat and the Avs could look for depth upfront

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: Although the Colorado Avalanche are off to a slow start, doesn’t think that coach Jared Bednar should be on the hot seat. Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog, Mikko Rantanen, Cale Makar and Samuel Girard have all missed two or three games. GM Joe Sakic could look to add some depth upfront.

Will Hertl be back with the Sharks? Could they bring Pavelski back? Would they trade a goalie?

Kevin Kurz of The Athletic: (mailbag) Think it’s 50-50 that Tomas Hertl signs a contract extension with the San Jose Sharks. He seems to be much happier so far this season but that doesn’t mean he’ll want to stay in San Jose long-term. On the other side of things, maybe the Sharks don’t want to give him a long-term, expensive contract.

If he does get traded or leaves as a free agent, it might be the last straw for the fans and this management group.

There is some risk signing Hertl long-term because of his knee issues, but no worse than the contracts they handed out to Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Evander Kane. They overpaid Erik Karlsson and have Martin Jones buyout on the books.

From the info that has put together, Evander Kane hasn’t been inside the Sharks Ice since late offseason and the team still has his gear.

Don’t see former Shark Joe Pavelski signing with the Sharks this offseason, even if the Sharks are able to shed Kane’s contract. He’ll be looking to sign with a contender as his career nears an end. Also, do not think he was too thrilled with the contract he was offered by the Sharks and them giving money to Kane and Karlsson.

Unless the Sharks fall completely out of the playoff race, can’t see them trading either goaltender – James Reimer and Adin Hill.