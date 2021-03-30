NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Canucks, and Trade Bait Board Tiers

Blackhawks signing a college free agent?
John Buccigross: Sources saying that Boston College free agent forward Mike Hardman is close to signing with the Chicago Blackhawks. The signing could come as early as today.
Canucks not interested in a college free agent
Rick Dhaliwal: As of now, the Vancouver Canucks are not showing any interest in college free agent Jordan Kawaguchi. He is expected to sign somewhere this week.
Trade bait board tiers and good fits
Scott Burnside of The Athletic: Trade tiers of players on The Athletic’s trade bait board and potential ‘good fits’.
Most likely to be traded
Taylor Hall – Buffalo Sabres: Good fits – Islanders and Maple Leafs
Bobby Ryan – Detroit Red Wings: Good fits – Penguins
Luke Glendening – Detroit Red Wings: Good fits – Hurricanes and Penguins
Kyle Palmieri – New Jersey Devils: Good fits – Islanders, Hurricanes, and Bruins
Sam Bennett – Calgary Flames: Good fits – Oilers
Dmitry Kulikov – New Jersey Devils – Bruins and Oilers
Ryan Murray – New Jersey Devils: Good fits – Bruins and Jets
Tanner Pearson – Vancouver Canucks: Good fits – Maple Leafs, Islanders, and Hurricanes
Ryan Dzingel – Ottawa Senators: Good fits – Maple Leafs and Oilers
Timothy Liljegren – Toronto Maple Leafs: Good fits – Flames, Sabres and Ducks
Maybe on the move
Mattias Ekholm – Nashville Predators: Good fits – Flyers and Bruins
Mikael Granlund – Nashville Predators: Good fits – Maple Leafs and Islanders
Alex Goligoski – Arizona Coyotes – Bruins and Jets
Rickard Rakell – Anaheim Ducks: Good fits – Islanders, Bruins, Maple Leafs and Hurricanes
Jake DeBrusk – Boston Bruins: Good fits – Kings, Sabres and Ducks
Brandon Montour – Buffalo Sabres: Good fits – Jets
Jason Demers – Arizona Coyotes: Good fits – Hurricanes
Marcus Pettersson – Pittsburgh Penguins: Good fits – Sabres and Red Wings
David Savard – Columbus Blue Jackets: Good fits – Oilers and Hurricanes
Elvis Merzlikins – Columbus Blue Jackets – Sabres and Oilers
Not going anywhere
Islanders first-round pick: Good fits – Ducks and Devils
Sam Reinhart – Buffalo Sabres: Good fits – Rangers and Ducks
Josh Manson – Anaheim Ducks: Good fits – Senators, Devils and Sabres
Chris Driedger – Florida Panthers: Good fits – Sabres and Sharks
Dylan Strome – Chicago Blackhawks: Good fits – Penguins
Matt Dumba – Minnesota Wild: Good fits – Flyers and Jets
Jonathan Bernier – Detroit Red Wings – Avalanche and Capitals
Antti Raanta – Arizona Coyotes: Good fits – Avalanche
Barrett Hayton – Arizona Coyotes – Red Wings