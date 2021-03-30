NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Canucks, and Trade Bait Board Tiers

Blackhawks signing a college free agent?

John Buccigross: Sources saying that Boston College free agent forward Mike Hardman is close to signing with the Chicago Blackhawks. The signing could come as early as today.

Canucks not interested in a college free agent

Rick Dhaliwal: As of now, the Vancouver Canucks are not showing any interest in college free agent Jordan Kawaguchi. He is expected to sign somewhere this week.

Trade bait board tiers and good fits

Scott Burnside of The Athletic: Trade tiers of players on The Athletic’s trade bait board and potential ‘good fits’.

Most likely to be traded

Taylor Hall – Buffalo Sabres: Good fits – Islanders and Maple Leafs

Bobby Ryan – Detroit Red Wings: Good fits – Penguins

Luke Glendening – Detroit Red Wings: Good fits – Hurricanes and Penguins

Kyle Palmieri – New Jersey Devils: Good fits – Islanders, Hurricanes, and Bruins

Sam Bennett – Calgary Flames: Good fits – Oilers

Dmitry Kulikov – New Jersey Devils – Bruins and Oilers

Ryan Murray – New Jersey Devils: Good fits – Bruins and Jets

Tanner Pearson – Vancouver Canucks: Good fits – Maple Leafs, Islanders, and Hurricanes

Ryan Dzingel – Ottawa Senators: Good fits – Maple Leafs and Oilers

Timothy Liljegren – Toronto Maple Leafs: Good fits – Flames, Sabres and Ducks

Maybe on the move

Mattias Ekholm – Nashville Predators: Good fits – Flyers and Bruins

Mikael Granlund – Nashville Predators: Good fits – Maple Leafs and Islanders

Alex Goligoski – Arizona Coyotes – Bruins and Jets

Rickard Rakell – Anaheim Ducks: Good fits – Islanders, Bruins, Maple Leafs and Hurricanes

Jake DeBrusk – Boston Bruins: Good fits – Kings, Sabres and Ducks

Brandon Montour – Buffalo Sabres: Good fits – Jets

Jason Demers – Arizona Coyotes: Good fits – Hurricanes

Marcus Pettersson – Pittsburgh Penguins: Good fits – Sabres and Red Wings

David Savard – Columbus Blue Jackets: Good fits – Oilers and Hurricanes

Elvis Merzlikins – Columbus Blue Jackets – Sabres and Oilers

Not going anywhere

Islanders first-round pick: Good fits – Ducks and Devils

Sam Reinhart – Buffalo Sabres: Good fits – Rangers and Ducks

Josh Manson – Anaheim Ducks: Good fits – Senators, Devils and Sabres

Chris Driedger – Florida Panthers: Good fits – Sabres and Sharks

Dylan Strome – Chicago Blackhawks: Good fits – Penguins

Matt Dumba – Minnesota Wild: Good fits – Flyers and Jets

Jonathan Bernier – Detroit Red Wings – Avalanche and Capitals

Antti Raanta – Arizona Coyotes: Good fits – Avalanche

Barrett Hayton – Arizona Coyotes – Red Wings