NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Canucks, Red Wings and Maple Leafs

Blackhawks won’t deviate from the plan. What they could fetch for Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews

Mark Spector of Sportsnet: The Chicago Blackhawks have won some games but GM Kyle Davidson said that doesn’t change their plan, they are committed to the rebuild. Davidson on Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane.

“I honestly don’t even look at them as assets right now,” said Davidson. When pressed, he’ll admit that trading the last remnants of the greatest team in Blackhawks history is “a very, very big conversation. It’s an organizational conversation. It’s not just a hockey one.”

The Blackhawks got two firsts for Brandon Hagel and another for Alex DeBrincat.

Max Domi and Andreas Athanasiou are on one-year deals and will likely be moved by the trade deadline as well. Toews and Kane carry a $10.5 million cap hit and no-movement clauses.

Some think Kane will end up with the New York Rangers or Colorado Avalanche, Could it take a first and player like Kaapo Kakko (Rangers) or Samuel Girard (Avs)?

The return for Toews could be two second-round picks. The Edmonton Oilers could use someone like Toews.

Horvat rejected a low-ball offer. Could the Red Wings go after Horvat to replace Larkin? Domi would have played for the Leafs for less

Nick Kypreos of the Toronto Star: The Vancouver Canucks were shopping J.T. Miller for most of the offseason before changing their tune and signing him to a seven-year, $8 million cap hit extension.

They made Miller a priority over Bo Horvat after it’s believed Horvat rejected a low-ball offer from the Canucks. The offer may not have been close to comparable centers.

If the Canucks start listening to offers on Horvat, the Detroit Red Wings could come calling. Dylan Larkin could be looking for Matt Barzal money ($9.15 million for eight years), so the Red Wings may want to spend less elsewhere.

Max Domi was willing to sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs this past offseason for less than the $3 million he signed with the Chicago Blackhawks.