NHL Rumors: Blackhawks Not The Only Ones Interested In Seth Jones, Avs and Stars Contenders

Blue Jackets still deciding what to do with Jones

TSN: Darren Dreger said that the Columbus Blue Jackets haven’t decided on which way they want to go with defenseman Seth Jones. He has a year left on his deal before becoming an unrestricted free agent and there is plenty of interest.

“There are lots of teams lined up, but these teams can’t wait forever. It’s up to Jarmo Kekäläinen, the GM of the Blue Jackets, to soon determine if Jones is available via trade or if he isn’t. Right now, Seth Jones is a big part of the defence market that a lot of teams are interested in dipping into.”

Jones’ brother would enjoy playing together

Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times: Caleb and Seth Jones have been training together in Dallas. Seth has to known that his brother’s new team, the Chicago Blackhawks, also has an interest in him.

Caleb said that the two have never played against each other in the NHL and that he’d forward to that, but added it would also be fun if they were teammates.

“He’s got his own situation going on over there, so we’ll see what happens throughout the summer with that. But if it ever did happen, it’d be really fun, and we’d both enjoy it.”

Last summer I was skeptical about Seth Jones’ obvious talent translating to top-level on-ice results. Even I didn’t see his disastrous 2020-21 season coming. #CBJ pic.twitter.com/kGvJJzSePZ — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) May 30, 2021

Avs the front runner for Jones ahead of the Blackhawks and Stars

John Dietz of the Chicago Daily Herald: The asking price for Seth Jones remains high.

A source said it could cost the Chicago Blackhawks Ian Mitchell, Nicolas Beaudin or Adam Boqvist and their 2022 first-round pick. Kirby Dach‘s name has also come up.

The Colorado Avalanche may be the front runner for Jones, with the Dallas Stars also in contention.