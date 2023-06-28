NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Rangers, Canadiens, and the top 50 NHL trade targets

The Blackhawks and Rangers are among the teams looking for a goalie

David Pagnotta: The goalie market is interesting to watch.

The Chicago Blackhawks are looking for a goaltender and did talk to the Los Angeles Kings about Cal Petersen before the was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers.

The New York Rangers are looking for a veteran backup goaltender. Jonathan Quick could be an option.

Could the Montreal Canadiens move Christian Dvorak?

NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on the Montreal Canadiens: “We should mention with Montreal, Christian Dvorak, it would seem that there isn’t a role for him there now they got so many centres, so I think that’s another name worth keeping an eye on”

Top 50 NHL trade targets heading into the draft

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Listing the top 50 NHL trade targets and their contract status.

1. Alex DeBrincat – Left Wing, Ottawa Senators – Contract: Pending RFA, $9 million qualifying offer

2. Connor Hellebuyck – Goaltender, Winnipeg Jets – Contract: 1 more season, $6.17 million AAV

3. Noah Hanifin – Left Defense, Calgary Flames – Contract: 1 more season, $4.95 million AAV

4. Erik Karlsson – Right Defense, San Jose Sharks – Contract: 4 more seasons, $11.5 million AAV

5. Canadiens’ No. 5 Overall Pick

6. Elias Lindholm – Center, Calgary Flames – Contract: 1 more season, $4.85 million AAV

7. Mark Scheifele – Center, Winnipeg Jets – Contract: 1 more season, $6.13 million AAV

8. Scott Laughton – Center, Philadelphia Flyers – Contract: 3 more seasons, $3 million AAV

9. Brett Pesce – Right Defense, Carolina Hurricanes – Contract: 1 more season, $4.025 million AAV

10. Travis Konecny – Right Wing, Philadelphia Flyers – Contract: 2 more seasons, $5.5 million AAV

11. Kailer Yamamoto – Right Wing, Edmonton Oilers – Contract: 1 more season, $3.1 million AAV

12. Jeff Petry – Right Defense, Pittsburgh Penguins – Contract: 2 more seasons, $6.25 million AAV

13. Filip Zadina – Right Wing, Detroit Red Wings – Contract: 2 more seasons, $1.85 million AAV

14. Evgeny Kuznetsov – Center, Washington Capitals – Contract: 2 more seasons, $7.8 million AAV

15. Travis Sanheim – Left Defense, Philadelphia Flyers – Contract: 8 more seasons, $6.25 million AAV

16. Torey Krug – Left Defense, St. Louis Blues – Contract: 4 more seasons, $6.5 million AAV

17. Anthony Duclair – Left Wing, Florida Panthers – Contract: 1 more season, $3 million AAV

18. Tony DeAngelo – Right Defense, Philadelphia Flyers – Contract: 1 more season, $5 million AAV

19. John Gibson – Goaltender, Anaheim Ducks – Contract: 4 more seasons, $6.4 million AAV

20. Will Borgen – Right Defense, Seattle Kraken – Contract: Pending RFA, $945,000 qualifying offer due

21. Adam Henrique – Center, Anaheim Ducks – Contract: 1 more season, $5.825 million AAV

22. Andrew Peeke – Right Defense, Columbus Blue Jackets – Contract: 3 more seasons, $2.75 million AAV

23. Anthony Mantha – Left Wing, Washington Capitals – Contract: 1 more season, $5.7 million AAV

24. Mikael Backlund – Center, Calgary Flames – Contract: 1 more season, $5.35 million AAV

25. Blues’ First Round Picks – St. Louis (25th and 29th Overall)

26. Blake Wheeler – Right Wing, Winnipeg Jet – Contract: 1 more season, $8.25 million AAV

27. Brandon Duhaime – Winger, Minnesota Wild – Contract: Pending RFA, $787,500 qualifying offer due

28. Zach Bogosian – Right Defense, Tampa Bay Lightning – Contract: 1 more season, $850,000 AAV

29. Barclay Goodrow – Center, New York Rangers – Contract: 4 more seasons, $3.64 million AAV

30. Tyler Myers – Right Defense, Vancouver Canucks – Contract: 1 more season, $6 million AAV

31. Kevin Labanc – Right Wing, San Jose Sharks – Contract: 1 more season, $4.725 million AAV

32. Rights to Joonas Korpisalo – Goaltender, Los Angeles Kings – Contract: Pending UFA

33. Dan Vladar – Goaltender, Calgary Flames – Contract: 2 more seasons, $2.2 million AAV

34. Matt Grzelcyk – Left Defense, Boston Bruins – Contract: 1 more season, $3.69 million AAV

35. Cody Ceci – Right Defense, Edmonton Oilers – Contract: 2 more seasons, $3.25 million AAV

36. Mikael Granlund – Center/Wing, Pittsburgh Penguins – Contract: 2 more seasons, $5 million AAV

37. Carter Hart – Goaltender, Philadelphia Flyers – Contract: 1 more season, $3.979 million AAV

38. Samuel Girard – Left Defense, Colorado Avalanche – Contract: 4 more seasons, $5 million AAV

39. Matt Murray – Goaltender, Toronto Maple Leafs – Contract: 1 more season, $4.687 million cap hit

40. Warren Foegele – Left Wing, Edmonton Oilers – Contract: 1 more season, $2.75 million AAV

41. Conor Garland – Right Wing, Vancouver Canucks – Contract: 3 more seasons, $4.95 million AAV

42. Morgan Geekie – Right Wing, Seattle Kraken – Contract: Pending RFA, $1.4 million qualifying offer due

43. Kaapo Kahkonen – Goaltender, San Jose Sharks – Contract: 1 more season, $2.75 million AAV

44. Alec Martinez – Left Defense, Vegas Golden Knights – Contract: 1 more season, $5.25 million AAV

45. Mike Hoffman – Left Wing, Montréal Canadiens – Contract: 1 more season, $4.5 million AAV

46. Joel Armia – Right Wing, Montréal Canadiens – Contract: 2 more seasons, $3.4 million AAV

47. Derek Forbort – Left Defense, Boston Bruins – Contract: 1 more season, $3 million AAV

48. Another St. Louis Blues Defenseman – Colton Parayko, Justin Faulk, Nick Leddy, Marco Scandella

49. Jake Muzzin’s Contract – Toronto Maple Leafs – 1 more season, $5.25 million AAV

50. Logan Stanley – Left Defense, Winnipeg Jets – Contract: Pending RFA, $1 million qualifying offer due