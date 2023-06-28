NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Rangers, Canadiens, and the top 50 NHL trade targets

The Blackhawks and Rangers are among the teams looking for a goalie
David Pagnotta: The goalie market is interesting to watch.
The Chicago Blackhawks are looking for a goaltender and did talk to the Los Angeles Kings about Cal Petersen before the was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers.
The New York Rangers are looking for a veteran backup goaltender. Jonathan Quick could be an option.
Could the Montreal Canadiens move Christian Dvorak?
NHL Watcher: Elliotte Friedman on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast on the Montreal Canadiens: “We should mention with Montreal, Christian Dvorak, it would seem that there isn’t a role for him there now they got so many centres, so I think that’s another name worth keeping an eye on”
Top 50 NHL trade targets heading into the draft
Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Listing the top 50 NHL trade targets and their contract status.
1. Alex DeBrincat – Left Wing, Ottawa Senators – Contract: Pending RFA, $9 million qualifying offer
2. Connor Hellebuyck – Goaltender, Winnipeg Jets – Contract: 1 more season, $6.17 million AAV
3. Noah Hanifin – Left Defense, Calgary Flames – Contract: 1 more season, $4.95 million AAV
4. Erik Karlsson – Right Defense, San Jose Sharks – Contract: 4 more seasons, $11.5 million AAV
5. Canadiens’ No. 5 Overall Pick
6. Elias Lindholm – Center, Calgary Flames – Contract: 1 more season, $4.85 million AAV
7. Mark Scheifele – Center, Winnipeg Jets – Contract: 1 more season, $6.13 million AAV
8. Scott Laughton – Center, Philadelphia Flyers – Contract: 3 more seasons, $3 million AAV
9. Brett Pesce – Right Defense, Carolina Hurricanes – Contract: 1 more season, $4.025 million AAV
10. Travis Konecny – Right Wing, Philadelphia Flyers – Contract: 2 more seasons, $5.5 million AAV
11. Kailer Yamamoto – Right Wing, Edmonton Oilers – Contract: 1 more season, $3.1 million AAV
12. Jeff Petry – Right Defense, Pittsburgh Penguins – Contract: 2 more seasons, $6.25 million AAV
13. Filip Zadina – Right Wing, Detroit Red Wings – Contract: 2 more seasons, $1.85 million AAV
14. Evgeny Kuznetsov – Center, Washington Capitals – Contract: 2 more seasons, $7.8 million AAV
15. Travis Sanheim – Left Defense, Philadelphia Flyers – Contract: 8 more seasons, $6.25 million AAV
16. Torey Krug – Left Defense, St. Louis Blues – Contract: 4 more seasons, $6.5 million AAV
17. Anthony Duclair – Left Wing, Florida Panthers – Contract: 1 more season, $3 million AAV
18. Tony DeAngelo – Right Defense, Philadelphia Flyers – Contract: 1 more season, $5 million AAV
19. John Gibson – Goaltender, Anaheim Ducks – Contract: 4 more seasons, $6.4 million AAV
20. Will Borgen – Right Defense, Seattle Kraken – Contract: Pending RFA, $945,000 qualifying offer due
21. Adam Henrique – Center, Anaheim Ducks – Contract: 1 more season, $5.825 million AAV
22. Andrew Peeke – Right Defense, Columbus Blue Jackets – Contract: 3 more seasons, $2.75 million AAV
23. Anthony Mantha – Left Wing, Washington Capitals – Contract: 1 more season, $5.7 million AAV
24. Mikael Backlund – Center, Calgary Flames – Contract: 1 more season, $5.35 million AAV
25. Blues’ First Round Picks – St. Louis (25th and 29th Overall)
26. Blake Wheeler – Right Wing, Winnipeg Jet – Contract: 1 more season, $8.25 million AAV
27. Brandon Duhaime – Winger, Minnesota Wild – Contract: Pending RFA, $787,500 qualifying offer due
28. Zach Bogosian – Right Defense, Tampa Bay Lightning – Contract: 1 more season, $850,000 AAV
29. Barclay Goodrow – Center, New York Rangers – Contract: 4 more seasons, $3.64 million AAV
30. Tyler Myers – Right Defense, Vancouver Canucks – Contract: 1 more season, $6 million AAV
31. Kevin Labanc – Right Wing, San Jose Sharks – Contract: 1 more season, $4.725 million AAV
32. Rights to Joonas Korpisalo – Goaltender, Los Angeles Kings – Contract: Pending UFA
33. Dan Vladar – Goaltender, Calgary Flames – Contract: 2 more seasons, $2.2 million AAV
34. Matt Grzelcyk – Left Defense, Boston Bruins – Contract: 1 more season, $3.69 million AAV
35. Cody Ceci – Right Defense, Edmonton Oilers – Contract: 2 more seasons, $3.25 million AAV
36. Mikael Granlund – Center/Wing, Pittsburgh Penguins – Contract: 2 more seasons, $5 million AAV
37. Carter Hart – Goaltender, Philadelphia Flyers – Contract: 1 more season, $3.979 million AAV
38. Samuel Girard – Left Defense, Colorado Avalanche – Contract: 4 more seasons, $5 million AAV
39. Matt Murray – Goaltender, Toronto Maple Leafs – Contract: 1 more season, $4.687 million cap hit
40. Warren Foegele – Left Wing, Edmonton Oilers – Contract: 1 more season, $2.75 million AAV
41. Conor Garland – Right Wing, Vancouver Canucks – Contract: 3 more seasons, $4.95 million AAV
42. Morgan Geekie – Right Wing, Seattle Kraken – Contract: Pending RFA, $1.4 million qualifying offer due
43. Kaapo Kahkonen – Goaltender, San Jose Sharks – Contract: 1 more season, $2.75 million AAV
44. Alec Martinez – Left Defense, Vegas Golden Knights – Contract: 1 more season, $5.25 million AAV
45. Mike Hoffman – Left Wing, Montréal Canadiens – Contract: 1 more season, $4.5 million AAV
46. Joel Armia – Right Wing, Montréal Canadiens – Contract: 2 more seasons, $3.4 million AAV
47. Derek Forbort – Left Defense, Boston Bruins – Contract: 1 more season, $3 million AAV
48. Another St. Louis Blues Defenseman – Colton Parayko, Justin Faulk, Nick Leddy, Marco Scandella
49. Jake Muzzin’s Contract – Toronto Maple Leafs – 1 more season, $5.25 million AAV
50. Logan Stanley – Left Defense, Winnipeg Jets – Contract: Pending RFA, $1 million qualifying offer due