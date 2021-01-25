NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets and Laine … Dermott Trade Bait For The Maple Leafs?

Blue Jackets and Laine have held preliminary talks

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen said that they have already had some preliminary contract extension talks with newly acquired Patrik Laine.

He is hopeful to establish a long-term relationship and there will be more serious talks in the future.

Alison Lukan: Laine on having a long-term relationship with the Blue Jackets: “I’m open for sure…hopefully that’s a spot where I’m enjoying life and enjoying playing hockey. I’ve heard only positive things.”

Could Dermott be trade bait for the Maple Leafs?

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews is bothered by a hand issue. He noted that he’ll have to take care of it over the next couple of weeks but that it is good enough to play through it.

“I felt like I made some good progress over the couple of days,” Matthews said of his health after the Leafs beat the Flames. “I just had some issues here with my hand that I was going through. I’m not really gonna go any further than that. Obviously if I could’ve skated (at practice) or if I could’ve played (on Friday) and felt comfortable I would’ve done that, but it feels fine now.”

Sportsnet Elliotte Friedman reported on Saturday that the Maple Leafs are looking to upgrade their forwards. Joe Thornton is out a month with a rib injury. Wayne Simmonds and Jimmy Vesey have been moved up the lineup and not in an ideal spot. Nick Robertson doesn’t need surgery but is out a month.

The Maple Leafs could use a top-nine forward and it would be ideal if they could play center.

Defenseman Travis Dermott is playing only 11 minutes per game and maybe the likeliest trade candidate. Rasmus Sandin or Mikko Lehtonen could fill his lineup spot if he’s moved. The Leafs need to consider what happens if they suffered a top-four injury to their blue line and what implications trading Dermott would do to their protected list for the Seattle Kraken expansion draft.