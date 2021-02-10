NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets and Patrik Laine, the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Game and the Flyers

Laine mouthing off to assistant coach

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella doesn’t care who you are, follow the rules or else.

“Tortorella doesn’t care what the name on your jersey is, if you’re not doing what he believes is within the team’s structure, he will bench you. I asked Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekäläinen for a reaction to what happened, he said “no comment.” I think those discussions are being handled internally, but it’s been an eventful year. And let’s remember, Tortorella is in the final year of his contract; a situation to monitor.”

Brian Hedger of The Athletic: A source said that Patrik Laine had “mouthed off” to a Columbus Blue Jackets assistant coach, which led to his benching during their last game. Another source confirmed that Laine mouthed off. It’s not known to who it was directed too, or what was said.

Brad Larsen coaches the forward group and Brad Shaw coaches the defense.

Defenseman Dean Kukan was also benched during that game.

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Source said that Patrik Laine “verbally disrespected” a Blue Jackets coach.

Neither Tortorella nor GM Jarmo Kekalainen would comment on the report. Laine’s agents Mike Liut and Andy Scott didn’t respond to a comment request.

The Blue Jackets were off yesterday.

Outdoor Lake Tahoe game getting close with no contingency plans yet.

TSN: Frank Seravalli on the Philadelphia Flyers have games postponed now.