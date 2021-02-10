NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets and Patrik Laine, the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Game and the Flyers

Laine mouthing off to assistant coach
TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella doesn’t care who you are, follow the rules or else.
“Tortorella doesn’t care what the name on your jersey is, if you’re not doing what he believes is within the team’s structure, he will bench you. I asked Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekäläinen for a reaction to what happened, he said “no comment.” I think those discussions are being handled internally, but it’s been an eventful year. And let’s remember, Tortorella is in the final year of his contract; a situation to monitor.”
Brian Hedger of The Athletic: A source said that Patrik Laine had “mouthed off” to a Columbus Blue Jackets assistant coach, which led to his benching during their last game. Another source confirmed that Laine mouthed off. It’s not known to who it was directed too, or what was said.
Brad Larsen coaches the forward group and Brad Shaw coaches the defense.
Defenseman Dean Kukan was also benched during that game.
Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Source said that Patrik Laine “verbally disrespected” a Blue Jackets coach.
Neither Tortorella nor GM Jarmo Kekalainen would comment on the report. Laine’s agents Mike Liut and Andy Scott didn’t respond to a comment request.
The Blue Jackets were off yesterday.
Outdoor Lake Tahoe game getting close with no contingency plans yet.
TSN: Frank Seravalli on the Philadelphia Flyers have games postponed now.
“We’re now just 10 days away from the NHL outdoor game at Lake Tahoe and there’s no question that eyebrows are being raised in the league office with two more Flyers players being added to the COVID-19 list on Tuesday. I’m told at this point that they haven’t really set any contingency plans in motion yet, certainly haven’t brought anything to the NHLPA. There are all sorts of different options on the table. What the NHL ends up doing will be dictated by medical protocols, not any sort of special event that they have in mind with Lake Tahoe.”