NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets, Jets, Flames, Devils, and Phil Kessel

Quick hits on the Blue Jackets, Flames, and Devils

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun: A league executive on the Columbus Blue Jackets.

“They’re willing to discuss just about anybody.”

The Winnipeg Jets aren’t shopping 25-year-old defenseman Logan Stanley, but there are teams kicking tires on him. He’s a pending RFA making $1 million this season.

The Calgary Flames have been taking calls on pending UFA defenseman Noah Hanifin but it’s still believed that they would like to re-sign him.

With Dougie Hamilton out for an extended period of time with a pectoral injury, the New Jersey Devils could be a possible fit for Nashville Predators defenseman Tyson Barrie. Barrie’s agent has permission to speak with other teams.

Phil Kessel still wants to play this season

SDPN: Chris Johnston on the CJ Show when asked about the future of free agent forward Phil Kessel.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Julian McKenzie: “But I haven’t heard much about Phil Kessel. Is it his intention to play this year? And if so, what timeline should we expect for it?

Johnston: “Phil has wanted to return the whole time. You know, he was reluctant to go to a team training camp on a tryout agreement. So he didn’t end up doing that. But you know, he’s continued to skate. He’s living in Arizona, keep himself game-ready.

I know there’s been discussions and some ongoing discussions with teams even to a point where there was one stage in October where it looked very close like he was going to get a contract. That obviously didn’t happen and so the weeks become months become you know, is it all done for him?

I mean, in his mind and heart he hopes not. And so it’s gonna take one team that’s serious enough to give him a chance. You know, he is actually still technically NHLs active Ironman. He’s just looking at a sign somewhere and keep playing and if that team wants to, you know, not dress them on back-to-back nights or you know, have them kind of as an extra forward I think he’s open to some of those opportunities.

And so, you know, I guess only time will tell if Phil Kessel is going to be back in NHL but, but certainly it’s his desire to get back there.