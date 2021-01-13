NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets, Panthers, Oilers, Leafs, Senators, Avs, Grabner and Duclair

Rumor hits involving the Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Jets, Panthers, Oilers, Leafs, Senators, Avs, Grabner and Duclair

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Several sources are saying that teams are “not screwing around” when showing their interest in Columbus Blue Jackets Pierre-Luc Dubois. The Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets are among the teams that have showed some interest. It’s not really known why Dubois is looking for a change of scenery.

It looks like Florida Panthers defenseman Keith Yandle is out of their top-six and his consecutive game streak (866) is in jeopardy. Yandle is fourth all-time and is chasing Doug Jarvis‘ 964. Yandle has a no-movement clause so he has some control over where he may end up. The Panthers had been talking to the New York Islanders and would take back some money.

Edmonton Oilers Jujhar Khaira was made available for trade. No one claimed him on waivers. The Toronto Maple Leafs had previous interest in Khaira but their roster is full.

There are some rumors that Ottawa Senators forward Logan Brown could be available. The Senators continue to say they still believe him.

The Colorado Avalanche could be looking to move a defenseman. Ian Cole has come up in some rumors.

Michael Grabner remains an unrestricted free agent.

Anthony Duclair said the Ottawa Senators never offered him a three-year deal at $4.25 million. They offered one- or two-year deals. The Nashville Predators were also interested in him.

George Richards of Florida Hockey Now: It’s looking like the Florida Panthers could be making defenseman Keith Yandle a healthy scratch for their season opener on Sunday, ending his ironman streak at 866.

Yandle said on Tuesday that he hadn’t told anything by Panthers management or their coaching staff. He added that they have never asked him about waiving his no-trade clause.

TSN: Frank Seravalli on the Keith Yandle situation. He’s fallen out of favor and is not in their plans for this season.

“And I think in a perfect world for the Panthers, they would send Yandle to the taxi squad. But in this case, he holds the hammer with a full no-move clause and cannot be put on waivers without his permission. So, the plan at this point is to make Keith Yandle a healthy scratch at some point. It may be on Opening Night. They’ve got some time. They’ve had some games postponed because of COVID-19. But in this case, whether it’s Opening Night or Day 5, that 866-game ironman streak dating 11 calendar years is in jeopardy and that’s going to sting for a guy like Keith Yandle whose contract is also really difficult to move.”