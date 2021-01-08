NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets Will Take Their Time As A Large Group Of Teams Will Be Interested In Dubois

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: There would likely be about 20 to 25 teams to check in with the Columbus Blue Jackets about Pierre-Luc Dubois by the end of the season. Some think if he’s traded it could happen around the draft, but all it takes is one solid offer for it to happen before then.
Teams that could make sense.
Anaheim Ducks – They will inquire and the Blue Jackets would prefer to move him to the West if/when they move him.
Calgary Flames – If the Blue Jackets are looking for a player who can still help them now, what about Sean Monahan (spit-balling Monahan’s name)?
New York Rangers – The Rangers will check in but would the Blue Jackets want to trade him within the division?
Los Angeles Kings – The Kings are loaded with center prospects and it seems like something the Kings may be better off avoiding. King’s may prefer a young left-handed defenseman as opposed to a center.
Chicago Blackhawks – Would fit nicely into the Blackhawks’ plans but the Blue Jackets may want Kirby Dach.
Winnipeg Jets – A swap of Dubois for Patrik Laine? Would Laine want to sign long-term in Columbus and would Dubois want to sign long-term in Winnipeg?
Montreal Canadiens – The Canadiens already have Nick Suzuki, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Phillip Danault down the middle, so a center may not be a need. Dubois is French-Canadian though and Danault is a UFA after the season. It’s not something the Canadiens would need to do, but they will keep an eye on it.
TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that it may be easier to list the teams that won’t be calling the Columbus Blue Jackets about forward Pierre-Luc Dubois. Talk is that the Blue Jackets won’t rush any decision and will take their time. There are teams who will stay on top the situation, but the Blue Jackets could wait until the 2021 NHL draft in July.
“I bring up the Anaheim Ducks. They have a lot of young assets. Pierre Luc-Dubois with his age and skill set, will be a player of interest I believe for the Ducks.
Just down the highway, across town with the LA Kings, another team with a lot of young assets now. They’re pretty deep at centre in terms of prospects, but that just might be something that Columbus needs in return.
The Winnipeg Jets, that’s been out there. Can you trade one situation in Patrik Laine for another in Pierre Luc-Dubois? I don’t know how much there is to that, but that is out there.
The New York Rangers, what piece are they missing and what could Dubois bring with all those talented wingers with the New York Rangers? I don’t know if Columbus would want to trade with a rival.
And certainly you got to mention the Montreal Canadiens. Now the Habs are pretty happy with their depth at centre with Suzuki and Kotkaniemi and Phillip Danault for now. So, they’re not in a desperate situation, but there’s no question Marc Bergevin‘s track record when there’s a situation like this is to keep tabs on it and I think that’s exactly what he’ll do.”