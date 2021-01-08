NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets Will Take Their Time As A Large Group Of Teams Will Be Interested In Dubois

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: There would likely be about 20 to 25 teams to check in with the Columbus Blue Jackets about Pierre-Luc Dubois by the end of the season. Some think if he’s traded it could happen around the draft, but all it takes is one solid offer for it to happen before then.

Teams that could make sense.

Anaheim Ducks – They will inquire and the Blue Jackets would prefer to move him to the West if/when they move him.

Calgary Flames – If the Blue Jackets are looking for a player who can still help them now, what about Sean Monahan (spit-balling Monahan’s name)?

New York Rangers – The Rangers will check in but would the Blue Jackets want to trade him within the division?

Los Angeles Kings – The Kings are loaded with center prospects and it seems like something the Kings may be better off avoiding. King’s may prefer a young left-handed defenseman as opposed to a center.

Chicago Blackhawks – Would fit nicely into the Blackhawks’ plans but the Blue Jackets may want Kirby Dach.

Winnipeg Jets – A swap of Dubois for Patrik Laine? Would Laine want to sign long-term in Columbus and would Dubois want to sign long-term in Winnipeg?

Montreal Canadiens – The Canadiens already have Nick Suzuki, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Phillip Danault down the middle, so a center may not be a need. Dubois is French-Canadian though and Danault is a UFA after the season. It’s not something the Canadiens would need to do, but they will keep an eye on it.

TSN: Pierre LeBrun said that it may be easier to list the teams that won’t be calling the Columbus Blue Jackets about forward Pierre-Luc Dubois. Talk is that the Blue Jackets won’t rush any decision and will take their time. There are teams who will stay on top the situation, but the Blue Jackets could wait until the 2021 NHL draft in July.