NHL Rumors: Blues and Vince Dunn … Maple Leafs and Morgan Rielly

Dunn getting trade interest

Sportsnet: The St. Louis Blues are getting trade interest in pending restricted free agent defenseman Vince Dunn.

If the Blues don’t trade Dunn, there is a chance that he gets selected by the Seattle Kraken in the expansion draft. The Blues will likely protect Justin Faulk, Torey Krug and Colton Parayko.

During the season Friedman said they wre asking for a first-round pick for Dunn.

“There was a time during the year where the Blues were thinking about maybe moving him and they were asking for a first-round pick in return.”

Maple Leafs will have a decision to make on Morgan Rielly

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Toronto Maple Leafs will have a decision to make with Morgan Rielly this offseason. He’s entering the final year of his contract. Do they look to extend him, play out the season as an ‘own rental,’ or do they look to move before the price for him goes through the roof?

Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said they haven’t had much discussions about him yet. What Rielly may want on an extension and how high would the Maple Leafs go may be a more important decision for the Leafs than pending UFAs Zach Hyman and Frederik Andersen. Dubas:

“As with the aforementioned names in Zach and Fred, with the salary cap situation and different things brought on by the pandemic — on the league’s side and PA’s side to get it up and rolling — it is going to be a flat cap. It is probably a little bit slower on extensions. Throughout the league this year, there was a lot of going all the way to the end with it, with key players and captains on some great teams.”

Rielly on his pending status.