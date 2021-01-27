NHL Rumors: Blues, Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Ducks, Maple Leafs, Canucks and the draft

The Blues could move defenseman Dunn

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The St. Louis Blues held offseason trade talks involving defenseman Vince Dunn.

The Blues are believed to be looking to get a first-round pick in return for Dunn.

TSN: Frank Seravalli on if Blues defenseman Dunn could be traded.

“Not inevitable, but it certainly seems possible given Blues head coach Craig Berube‘s comments and the fact that Dunn is expected to be a healthy scratch for the Blues tonight. I’m told the Blues have engaged with teams on conversations about Dunn. Many thought that he might have been traded in training camp; alas, he has started the season with the Blues, but pardon the pun, his time may be ‘Dunn’ in St. Louis.”

Quick Hits involving the Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Ducks, Maple Leafs, Canucks and the draft

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Columbus Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen said that including Jack Roslovic in the Pierre-Luc Dubois – Patrik Laine trade had to happen.

“We were adamant right from the start we wanted both of these players in the deal, and it wasn’t happening one for one,” he said.

Back at the 2016 NHL draft if the Columbus Blue Jackets would have selected Jesse Puljujarvi at No. 3 and not Dubois, the Edmonton Oilers would have drafted Mikhail Sergachev at No. 4, the Montreal Canadiens would have then traded P.K. Subban to the Vancouver Canucks and the Canadiens would have drafted Dubois.

Before the season started the Canadiens might have considered including Nick Suzuki in a deal for Dubois but his start to the season changed their minds.

Don’t believe that the Anaheim Ducks offer for Dubois included Jamie Drysdale or Trevor Zegras.

The Ducks are looking to acquire some scoring help.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking for some help at forward.

The Montreal Canadiens will get trade interest in defenseman Victor Mete.

Despite their slow start, don’t believe the Vancouver Canucks will make any rash moves.

The Canucks could be talking to former Los Angeles Kings assistant GM Michael Futa.

There have been some ideas of moving the 2021 NHL draft to next December or January since many prospects are playing. Another idea is holding two drafts in June of 2022, a couple of days apart. The first draft would be for late-2002/2003-borns and the second for late-2003/2004-borns.