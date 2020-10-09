NHL Rumors: Blues, Canucks, Coyotes, Flames, Oilers, Stars, and Tiering Goalies

Blues can only go seven years for Pietrangelo now

Jesse Granger: With the St. Louis Blues not extending Alex Pietrangelo by midnight last night, the Blues and only offer him a seven-year deal now. It doesn’t mean he won’t re-sign with them.

Teams asking about Demko, will Canucks stance change if they sign Markstrom?

David Pagnotta: “As VAN/AZ keep trying to figure out an OEL trade, Coyotes have asked for Demko in the mix. Canucks has shied away from that. Minny asked about Demko when VAN first inquired about Dumba last month. If the Canucks & Markstrom can agree to terms, will VAN change its position?”

Flames will take a run at Markstrom if he hits the open market

Pat Steinberg: Believe the Calgary Flames would make a competitive long-term pitch to Jacob Markstrom if he hits the open market.

Lead to believe that the Flames are Markstrom’s preferred landing spot if he doesn’t re-sign with the Canucks.

Could the Oilers talk the Stars about Koskinen?

Jim Matheson: “Just wondering aloud. Say Oilers were to sign Markstrom at $6 mil if Canucks couldn’t come up with money, do you think Holland would call his buddy Nill in Dallas and say “would you take Koskinen at $4.5 million if we take back Cogliano at $3.2 mil”

Rory Boylen of Sportsnet: Tiering the free agent goaltenders and some potential trade candidates.

The UFA Starters – Jacob Markstrom and Braden Holtby.

The UFA tandem ‘Tenders – Thomas Greiss, Cam Talbot and Anton Khudobin.

The 35+ former start UFAs – Henrik Lundqvist, Corey Crawford, Craig Anderson, Jimmy Howard, Mike Smith, and Ryan Miller.

Potential trade candidates – Marc-Andre Fleury, Darcy Kuemper, Elvis Merzlikins/Joonas Korpisalo.

Starters one-year away from UFA – Frederik Andersen, Tuukka Rask, Pekka Rinne and Philipp Grubauer.