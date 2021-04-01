NHL Rumors: Blues, Coyotes, Bruins, Blue Jackets, Avs and the Canucks

Could the Blues move Mike Hofflman? Two teams that could be interested in Vince Dunn

Jeff Gordon of St. Louis Post-Dispatch: St. Louis Blues forward Mike Hoffman has struggled this season and was a healthy scratch on the weekend. He’s been playing on the third line and not getting much power play time.

Teams like the Boston Bruins, New York Islanders and Toronto Maple Leafs could come calling for Hoffman. Those teams may want to give up prospects and picks and not immediate help like the Blues need.

Vince Dunn has been in the rumor mill this season. The Montreal Canadiens and Florida Panthers are two teams that could use a puck-moving defenseman.

The Arizona Coyotes could move defenseman Alex Goligoski and goaltender Darcy Kuemper for picks and prospects.

The Bruins being interested in Kyle Palmieri makes sense if the New Jersey Devils don’t re-sign him.

Forward Nick Foligno may net the Columbus Blue Jackets a nice return. Goaltender Joonas Korpisalo could have some value.

The Colorado Avalanche could look for some goaltender depth, with James Reimer a potential option.

GMs are looking at Buffalo Sabres defenseman Brandon Montour, with some needing the Sabres to retain some salary.

Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province: Vancouver Canucks head coach Travis Green still doesn’t have an enxtension. What happens with GM Jim Benning, who if they miss the playoffs season will have only made the playoffs twice in seven years.

Five trade candidates for the Canucks.

Jake Virtanen – Time to move on.

Alex Edler – Has a no-movement clause. Would be a nice third-pairing guy for a contender.

Brandon Sutter – Would be a nice depth addition for someone.

Tanner Pearson – Still injured for another couple of weeks.

Jordie Benn – He may not be a top-six for a contender but would be added depth.