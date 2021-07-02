NHL Rumors: Blues, Rangers, Bruins and Flames

Blues looking to trade Vladimir Tarasenko, Rangers to buyout Anthony DeAngelo and Bruins interested in two Coyotes

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko has two years left on his deal at a $7.5 million salary cap hit. Shoulder injuries have limited Tarasenko to 34 games the past two seasons. The Blues are looking at the idea of trading Tarasenko, who has a full no-trade clause.

The buyout window opens 24 hours after the Stanley Cup is awarded. The New York Rangers will be buying out defenseman Anthony DeAngelo. The Rangers will have cap hits of $383,000 in 2021-22 and $883,000 in 2022-23. At the trade deadline, there were at least five teams that had some level of interest in DeAngelo.

The Boston Bruins are believed to be interested both Arizona Coyotes defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson and RFA forward Conor Garland. The Coyotes would have to retain salary for the Bruins to acquire Ekman-Larsson. Sources are saying the Coyotes may be okay with retaining around $1.25 million of OEL salary.

Flames an unlikely landing spot for Sabres Jack Eichel

Eric Francis of Sportsnet: Calgary Flames GM Brad Treliving will be looking to make a move or two to reshape their roster. One or more core pieces could be moved.

Trading for Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Eichel seems like a pipe dream for the Flames. There are too many teams that can offer the Sabres a better package for the disgruntled center.

There was a fake tweet of the Flames sending Matthew Tkachuk, Dillon Dube and the No.12 pick for Eichel, with the Flames twitter responding to it, welcoming Eichel to the Flames. Would that trade idea work for both sides though?

Multiple reports have the Sabres looking for up to six pieces for Eichel.

League insiders don’t have the Flames included when listing which teams are in on Eichl.