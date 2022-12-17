NHL Rumors: Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser will get plenty of interest leading up to the trade dealine

Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser will get plenty of interest leading up to the trade dealine

Sekeres and Price: Darren Dreger on the Sekeres and Price show on the latest he’s hearing about Bo Horvat and Brock Boeser.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I’m sure that there are calls coming in, no doubt about that. Bo Horvat has had a tremendous start to the season, and it’s not like he’s tailed off considerably right.

So, there are many teams that would look at Bo, and I’m talking about teams in the middle of the pack that feel that maybe they need an injection, a boost, to try and solidify their stance as a playoff contending team. And then you look at the top of the food chain. Some of the teams that are leading their division, maybe leading the conference.

The problem though, and there were a few general managers at the Board of Governors meetings, who wear the dual role of alternate governor or governor as well as being a general manager, who did indicate that of course, they’d have interest in Horvat.

There’s lots of teams with interest in Brock Boeser as well. The problem is, the same that it always is, and that’s the salary cap and trying to make it work. It’s less about the asking price. And I don’t know specifically what that is. And truthfully, the ask on both Horvat and Boeser is likely going to change, and it may have to change because Vancouver has made it fairly clear to this point that they’re not interested in retaining salary.

So again, we’re having this conversation towards the middle part of December. Things can shift in the New Year as you get closer to that March 3rd trade deadline.”

The Canucks don’t appear to be looking for futures for Bo Horvat

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Instead of looking for futures and teams who are retooling often do, the Vancouver Canucks seem to be looking to make more of a hockey deal. They are interested in adding a 20-something centerman or right-handed defenseman.

Darren Dreger reported something similar on TSN’s Insider Trading on Thursday night.

If the Canucks were to get an offer soon, they may decide to pull the trigger. It may also take closer to the trade deadline.

The Canucks are only a few points out of a playoff spot and may be hoping to stick in the race. Whoever acquires Bo Horvat could look at signing him to an immediate contract extension, which could increase the cost to acquire him.

Making a trade like this from both sides isn’t easy to do in-season. Wouldn’t completely rule out Horvat re-signing with the Canucks, but it’s looking more likely that he gets moved.