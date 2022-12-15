NHL Rumors: Bo Horvat, Jesse Puljujarvi, Seattle Kraken, Colorado Avalanche, and the New York Islanders

Hits on Bo Horvat, Jesse Puljujarvi, the Seattle Kraken and Colorado Avalanche

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: As it currently sits, it’s getting harder to see Bo Horvat being with the Vancouver Canucks past the trade deadline. At the 2022 NHL draft, it looked like the Canucks would extend Horvat over J.T. Miller. It never appeared the Canucks and Horvat were close, and the Canucks pivoted to Miller.

They’ve likely have offered Horvat seven and eight-year deals, and the Canucks may not want to go more than Miller’s $56 million. Horvat is available for trade and the Canucks are asking a premium price for the rental center.

The Canucks are looking to clear cap space. They won’t attach a first to do so and they’d like to recoup a second-round pick.

A GM on trade talk: “What kind of calculator are you using? None of this stuff is mathematically possible.”

The Anaheim Ducks, Carolina Hurricanes, and Detroit Red Wings have shown some interest in Jesse Puljujarvi but not to the point where the Edmonton Oilers would consider it.

The Seattle Kraken are ranked 32nd in faceoff percentage and can expect GM Ron Francis to be looking for help there. The Colorado Avalanche are 31st and also looking for help at center.

Teams eyeing the New York Islanders

Stefen Rosner of NYI Hockey Now: A source that was in Boston on Tuesday for the game between the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders, said there were 13 scouts at the game and most were there to watch the Islanders.

The Vancouver Canucks were one of the teams, and the Islanders have been linked to Bo Horvat.

Teams could be wanting to see 24-year-old Robin Salo who has been playing with Ryan Pulock after Adam Pelech went down with an injury.

Los Angeles Kings advisor Marc Bergevin was at the game and when he was with the Montreal Canadiens, he was interested in Anthony Beauvillier. Beauvillier was injured. The Kings don’t have cap room or a need for a forward at the moment.