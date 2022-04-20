NHL Rumors: Bo Horvat, Marc-Andre Fleury, and NHL Coaches

Bo Horvat hopes to stay in Vancouver

Rick Dhaliwal: Pat Morris, the agent for Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat who has one year left on his contract: “That is 1 year away, Van management likes Bo and Bo loves Van, he would love to stay there. No reason for him to run away, we will talk to Van when the time is right.”

At least one more year for Marc-Andre Fleury

Katherine Harvey Pinard of La Presse: (google translate) Minnesota Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury said that he hopes to play at least one more season.

“I would like to play at least another season. I decided that lately.”

“I still like to play, I still have fun, the body still holds… Most of the time, (laughing). But yes, another season, and we will see after.”

Fleury has played 935 NHL games, seventh all-time.

It will be a busy offseason for head coaches

TSN: Pierre LeBrun noted on Insider Trading that there are currently 10 coaches that are on expiring contracts. Seven of them are interim coaches and some have option years.

“Let’s start with Jay Woodcroft, the interim head coach of the Edmonton Oilers, who’s done an amazing job. My sense is he will get signed and become the full-time guy but I spoke with Ken Holland and said that he will address the coaching situation with the Oilers after the season. I got the same answer from Kevin Cheveldayoff that he will address the coaching situation with Dave Lowry at the end of the season. Some people believe there could be a change there.

We’ve covered Martin St. Louis and Bruce Boudreau recently on Insider Trading, there’s a good chance that both those guys are back. Rick Bowness of the Dallas Stars has an expiring deal and a lot of people believe that he’s thinking about potentially retiring, but hasn’t made that final decision yet.”