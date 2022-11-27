NHL Rumors: Bo Horvat’s play only increasing the return for the Vancouver Canucks

Sportsnet: Frank Seravalli talking with Sportsnet’s Kevin Michie about the future of Vancouver Canucks captain and pending UFA Bo Horvat.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Michie: “If the Vancouver Canucks are going to trade Bo Horvat, I’d image the price would be high, maybe not as much as Chychrun, or maybe more than Chychrun

Where do things stand with Bo Horvat and the Vancouver Canucks?”

Seravalli: “Well it’s just been really quiet on that front and I think this goes back to before training camp. Last I checked in with the Vancouver Canucks and that situation ongoing with Bo Horvat, that was really the last time that they entered into any significant talks about a new contract for Bo Horvat.

It’s not something that at this point with his ridiculously hot start to the season, goals in games, that they’re really even looking at the moment that it might make more sense given that they were in a similar situation with J.T. Miller last year. Although, not a rental, they didn’t capitalize on the opportunity that was out there to move on from a player that was experiencing an extraordinary season.

And in this case with Bo Horvat, I think things have kind of soured. There’s been constant drama that’s existed around this team really since they got together at training camp. Everyone’s wondering, will there be a coaching change? Will there not be?

And at this point, it seems like given that Miller is signed long-term, and so many other guys on their roster aren’t nearly as moveable and can present nearly as much value as Horvat, that they have probably boxed themselves into a spot where they have no choice but to look at a trade for Bo Horvat.

I think there was some talk last week about the potential of that moving forward, and as Jim Rutherford, president of their hockey ops alluded to recently on Sportsnet 650 in Vancouver, and the better Bo Horvat plays, the more of a return they’re going to get. And with each goal that goes in, I think it just puts the Canucks in a little bit of better spot in terms of that package.”