NHL Rumors: Winnipeg Jets, New York Islanders, Carolina Hurricanes, and the Pittsburgh Penguins

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

A pivotal season for the Winnipeg Jets

Dan Rosen of NHL.com: (mailbag) If the Winnipeg Jets don’t make the playoffs, or lose in the first round, changes could be coming next offseason.

Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck will be UFAs after next season. Pierre-Luc Dubois will be an RFA after this season. They could look to trade them in the offseason and start the rebuild, or they hold on them and bring them back next season.

Lamoriello will likely be the next GM of the New York Islanders

Chris Botta: The next GM of the New York Islanders will likely be Chris Lamoriello.

“I’ve always heard he’s good at his job, a quality person, and he’ll do things his own way.”

Derek Stepan is likely to get a contract from the Hurricanes

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddell thinks that they will be signing forward Derek Stepan: “It’s just a matter of figuring out the roster for Monday and the cap for Monday”

Pierre-Olivier Joseph could be the odd man out for the Pittsburgh Penguins

Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette: The Pittsburgh Penguins need to make two roster cuts by Tuesday to get their roster down to 23, possibly more as they need to become cap compliant.

The Penguins aren’t the only team need to shed some salary. GM Ron Hextall earlier in camp.

“There’s a lot of teams over. I guess, some teams, you kind of wonder what they’re going to do. We’re obviously in that situation,” he said at the time. “There’s only a few suitors wanting to take on money, so it’s a tough market right now.”

The Penguins have nine NHL-caliber Dmen. Pierre-Olivier Joseph is a defenseman to keep an eye on. Frank Seravalli has reported that the Penguins are shopping Joseph. They may be looking to get something for him as opposed to losing him for nothing on waivers.