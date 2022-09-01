NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and Four Trade Destinations for Patrick Kane

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

The Bruins should bring in a defenseman on a PTO

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins should look to bring in a defenseman on a PTO, with P.K. Subban and Keith Yandle as potential candidates.

With injuries to Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk into December and November respectively, with Mike Reilly and Jakub Zboril question marks to be ready right away, they lack some experience.

The Bruins are currently over the salary cap but can get some LTIR relief, and PTO candidates wouldn’t get big dollars if they were signed.

“I think both guys would be willing to sign PTO’s at this point,” an NHL source told Boston Hockey Now recently. “We’re getting really close to camp now and I know both guys want to pay this season. We’ve heard the Yandle to the Bruins rumors forever, and now it seems like maybe the time is just right to finally give it a try. I also know that Subban loves the tradition and atmosphere of Boston sports and the fans. I know Bruins fans hate him going back to his Canadiens days but man if he could come in and just be a solid depth guy, low expectations and buy in, that and his enthusiasm could be a fun fit.”

Another source said Subban would have interest in playing for the Bruins.

Four trade destinations for Blackhawks Patrick Kane

Mike Stephens of The Hockey News: Four realistic trade options for Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane.

Buffalo Sabres – Kane is from the area and they have cap space to take on the full cap hit. The Sabres have prospects and their next three first-round picks, as well as three 2023 second-round picks.

Toronto Maple Leafs – The Leafs have almost negative $1.5 million in salary cap space. Would Kane be willing to play on his off-wing to play with Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner? Jake Muzzin and his $5.625 million contract would need to be moved as well as some other financial jockeying. Alex Kerfoot is at $3.5 million. At least one first-round pick and likely two prospects would also need to be included.

Detroit Red Wings – The Wings are looking to win and would only need to move out around $3 million in salary. Adam Erne at $2.1 million would be one trade candidate.

Colorado Avalanche – The Avs already have a solid but top-six but adding Kane would add to their overall depth. Would need to move Erik Johnson‘s $6 million cap hit without bringing money back. The Avs only have four picks total in each of the 2023 and 2024 drafts.