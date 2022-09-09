NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and Nine Remaining Restricted Free Agents

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

Craig Smith and Mike Reilly could eventually become cap casualties for the Bruins

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: The Boston Bruins will need to move salary when players are ready to come off the LTIR. The Bruins had some trade talk in the offseason involving forward Craig Smith, but with Brad Marchand out until late November, they may need Smith to play in their top-six.

Smith, along with defenseman Mike Smith could be moved in-season when the Bruins need to clear cap space.

From a source in mid-August on Smith.

“I can confirm an actual trade offer was made but after trying to find common ground for awhile, the talks were put on hold. ,” an NHL executive source told Boston Hockey Now on August 16. “This team really wanted Smith and wanted this to happen.”

There are nine restricted free agents still looking for new deals

Chris Johnston of Northstar Bets: Looking at the top remaining restricted free agents.

Jason Robertson – Dallas Stars – A bridge deal could be more than Elias Pettersson‘s three years at $7.35 million. A six-year deal could be between Mikko Rantanen ($9.25 million) and Mitch Marner ($10.9 million)

Alex Formenton – Ottawa Senators – Could look at a short-term deal.

Rasmus Sandin – Toronto Maple Leafs – Fourth on the depth chart on the left side.

Sean Durzi – Los Angeles Kings – A short-term deal makes the most sense for both sides after his first 64 games in the NHL this past season.

Mikey Anderson – Los Angeles Kings – The Kings have about $4 million in cap space for both Anderson and Durzi.

Nicolas Hague – Vegas Golden Knights. May wait for other RFA defensemen to use as comparables.

Ryan McLeod – Edmonton Oilers – Should get between $834,167 and $975,000. The Oilers don’t have much cap space.

Barrett Hayton – Arizona Coyotes – They have plenty of space.

Adam Ruzicka – Calgary Flames – A tweener still trying to establish himself.