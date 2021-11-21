NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and Quebec

The Bruins looking for a defenseman … Would DeBrusk work for the Rangers?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: There has been no indication that the Boston Bruins have spoken with the New York Rangers, who are looking for a middle-six forward.

Multiple sources have said that Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk remains in the rumor mill, who has recently been moved to the fourth line.

BHN reported the Bruins could be looking for a defenseman. The Rangers don’t appear to have any defenseman that would fit for the Bruins for the two sides to make a deal. DeBrusk is a pending free agent and Bruins GM Don Sweeney would likely ask for a second-round pick for him.

Moving him for a pick would clear his cap hit for the Bruins, and it could still leave the Rangers with $5.5 million in cap space.

Quebec back in the news

Sportsnet: Quebec and NHL are in the news again as Quebec premier Francois Leaguault said that he’ll be talking with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman. Jeff Marek on Sportsnet last night.