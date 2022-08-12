NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Carolina Hurricanes

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports

Matt Dolloff of 985 The Sports Hub: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney on if Patrice Bergeron will play past this season.

“That’s going to be Patrice’s decision ultimately. And I’ve said that all along, he dictates the time on how long do I play hockey. He can play for, you know, for as long as he really wants to, to tell you the truth. In my opinion, from his impact in the game, he was pretty adamant that he’s going to take things year by year and reevaluate.”

On if Bergeron and David Krejci decide to retire after next season, Sweeney says:

“You know, you try and prepare as best you can for it, but ultimately you just have to move on and go to plan B.”

Sweeney when asked if they can risk entering the season with not having Pastrnak signed to an extension.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s part of the business. You know, leverage is out there and the conversations are ongoing. We’ve made our intentions known all along and we’ll continue to do that, and we’ll go from there. But you know, as far as entering the season with it, not a problem.”

The Hurricanes checking out the trade market, and they don’t plan to buy out Jake Gardiner

Chip Alexander of the Raleigh News & Observer: Carolina Hurricanes forward Max Pacioretty will be out for an estimated six months as he’ll need surgery on a torn Achilles suffered in an off-ice workout. They could put him and his $7 million contract on the LTIR.

Hurricanes GM Don Waddell.

“We still think we’re in pretty good shape but we’ll keep our eyes open. We’ll listen to some teams with some cap issues. We’ll listen. But we also think the player’s going to come back sometime during the second half of the year. You’ve got to have the cap space, too. You can’t just replace his whole salary.”

Waddell said they have no intention of buying defenseman Jake Gardiner out. He’s returning after missing all of last season.