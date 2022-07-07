NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Chicago Blackhawks

Bruins looking to get back in the first-round. Could they trade Nick Foligno?

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney continues to try and get back in the first round.

“Ideally, we’d like to get back into the first round. There are some teams well-positioned in the first round with multiple , so there are definitely conversations going around. Some teams are just in pick acquisition-mode rather than player acquisition-mode, so that’s made it a little harder to gain an entry into that situation,” said Sweeney during media availability in Montreal on Wednesday morning. “And giving up good players. When you’re a competitive team it’s hard to part with really good players even when you’d like to get into the first round and improve your prospect pool overall. That’s generally what trying to be a competitive team is all about and we’re no different than a lot of other teams that have given up their first-round picks.”

The Bruins have spoken with Columbus Blue Jackets about the 12th overall pick.

The Arizona Coyotes are willing to take on salary. Could the Bruins unload Nick Foligno’s $3.8 million?

Dylan Strome likely headed to free agency

Bob McKenzie: Not a surprise but it doesn’t sound like the Chicago Blackhawks will be qualifying forward Dylan Strome. He would be a UFA on July 13th if not qualified by July 11th

Not a big surprise but it looks like Dylan Strome will be heading towards UFA status per @TSNBobMcKenzie Strome showed some of his offensive skills at times, but he was quite inconsistent in CHI and also wasn’t much of a favourite of Derek King last season. pic.twitter.com/tIEcypZhjL — Andy & Rono (@ARHockeyStats) July 7, 2022

Dach on the block

Scott Powers: The Chicago Blackhawks are listening to trade offers on forward Kirby Dach.

It would likely take a top-15 pick to acquire Dach.

John Dietz: Kirby Dach trade talk is “really heating up.”

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Detroit Red Wings are interested. The Blackhawks want a first-round pick.

Pierre LeBrun: The Blackhawks are listening on fronts and open to almost anything.