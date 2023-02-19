NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Arizona Coyotes, and the Boston Bruins

Leafs still have salary cap room

James Mirtle: The Toronto Maple Leafs have some salary cap room, which could be used for more moves and signing Matthew Knies. They could look to add to their blue line.

What assets the Leafs have left and if they’re done

David Alter: Leafs GM Dubas on trade draft picks for rental players: “I just felt our team had earned it. I’d rather deal the picks rather than our prospects pool. Referred to the picks as a ‘mystery box’ rather than the prospects they know.

NHL Rumors: Are the Toronto Maple Leafs finished making moves?

Darren Dreger: Don’t think that Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas is done after acquiring Ryan O’Reilly and Noel Acciari.

What other pieces does Dubas have left to use? Alex Kerfoot? Pierre Engvall? Justin Holl? David Kampf?

Mike Stephens: Dubas on if he’s done: “If there’s a way we can continue to improve the team we’ll definitely look at it”

The Maple Leafs would have been on Ryan O’Reilly‘s free agent list, no talks yet

Pierre LeBrun: The Toronto Maple Leafs would have been high on Ryan O’Reilly’s list on July 1st when he becomes a free agent, and there might have been mutual interest. Don’t expect there to be any talk now as they focus on the stretch and playoff run.

Mike Stephens: Leafs GM Dubas said they haven’t had any contract extension talks yet with Ryan O’Reilly’s camp: “You want people to live together before you get married, to take that next step.”

NHL Rumors: Bruins, Kraken, Panthers, Kings, Leafs, Jets, and Canadiens

Coyotes asked a lot from the Bruins for Chychrun, and DeBrusk, Swayman are off-limits for everyone

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun still awaits a trade. A source said the Boston Bruins are still ‘keeping tabs’ on the situation.

The source said that talk around the league had the Coyotes asking the Bruins for one of Jake DeBrusk or Jeremy Swayman, a 2023 first-round pick, a 2024 third-round pick and a top prospect in Fabian Lysell or Mason Lohrie.

The Bruins said that DeBrusk and Swayman are off-limits and not available in any trade.