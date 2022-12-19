NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Dallas Stars

Patrick Kane makes more sense for the Bruins than Jonathan Toews

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: There was some speculation last week that the Boston Bruins could be interested in Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews, but a source said the Bruins would be more interested in Patrick Kane than Toews.

“Was his name brought up with the Bruins? Yes, of course it was. But the Bruins weren’t the ones bringing it up,” the source recently told Boston Hockey Now. “Toews comes up in basically any call to Kyle Davidson right now but it’s not always the team calling him that takes the talks in that direction. I know that right now, when it comes to the Blackhawks, its Patrick Kane that the Bruins would interested in.”

The source added that any talks between the two sides have been ‘strickly exploratory.’ Last month an NHL executive said that Kane to the Bruins would make sense.

The Dallas Stars could use a top-six forward

Matthew DeFranks of the Dallas Morning News: (mailbag) The Dallas Stars, given their salary cap situation, can’t do much at this time on the trade market. They should have a little more run by the trade deadline.

Trading forward Denis Gurianov or goaltender Anton Khudobin would clear some more cap space. Gurianov carries a $2.9 million cap hit, is down on their fourth line, and is owed a $2.9 million qualifying offer at the end of the season.

Finding a top-six winger to play on the second line is their biggest hole. They could use a “physical, aggressive puck-hounder with some skill.”

The Stars don’t want to trade one of their three top prospects in Wyatt Johnston, Logan Stankoven or Mavrik Bourque.

Center Bo Horvat would cost the most to acquire, and would give them three dangerous lines. Winger Brock Boeser having two years left at $6.65 million should scare the Stars. St. Louis Blues center Ryan O’Reilly could make sense but the Blues and Stars normally don’t trade with each other. Ivan Barbashev would be a cheaper option but he doesn’t provide as much offense. Chicago Blackhawks Max Domi is another option.

If the Stars add a bigger named forward, they may not have much room to improve their blue line. Options could include Dmitry Kulikov, Scott Mayfield, Luke Schenn and Justin Braun.