NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Detroit Red Wings

A two- or three deal for Krejci could be reasonable

Adam Gretz of NBC Sports: The 34-year old David Krejci is entering the final season of his contract with the Boston Bruins. He’s been with the team for 14 years and isn’t looking to retire.

The Bruins are still considered a Stanley Cup contender but part of their core is aging. He’ll be 35-years old when his next contract would kick in and the Bruins may have some salary cap concerns again.

Can’t see him getting another $7.25 million deal but in the range of $5 to $5.5 million per season on a two- or three-year deal could be reasonable. If Krejci thinks he’s worth more, he could test the market.

Red Wings still looking to add before the start of the season

Nicholas Cotsonika: The Detroit Red Wings had the lowest points percentage (.275) since 2005-06. The Red Wings have two good prospects in Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider. GM Steve Yzerman will continue to look for ways to improve the team.

“We’ll just kind of continue to do what we’re doing,” Yzerman said. “We’ll look for ways to improve the team. The plan isn’t just to sit and not try to improve and get better from year to year. We’re going to try and get better from year to year. “The reality is, you’re limited to what you can do, and you’re limited, or you’re restricted, by the time it takes for each prospect to develop. just not as simple as just going out and making a bunch of trades and getting really good players and signing a bunch of free agents.”

They’ll look to improve in the short-term but keep the flexibility for future years. Their offseason additions are mostly or one or two years.

Yzerman said that they could make more moves before the start of next season.