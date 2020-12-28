NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, and the Latest RFA Talk

Bruins interested in a left-handed defenseman

David Pagnotta: The Boston Bruins are among the teams that have shown interest in free agent left-handed defenseman Ben Hutton.

The Edmonton Oilers had also been interested in Hutton before they signed Slater Koekkoek.

Latest notes on some of the top remaining restricted free agents

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Mathew Barzal and the New York Islanders haven’t appeared to be in a rush to get a deal done. The Islanders have about $3.9 million in projected salary cap space. The Islanders will have some LTIR cap space availability when Johnny Boychuk is placed on it.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have the salary cap space to re-sign Pierre-Luc Dubois. GM Jarmo Kekalainen has stated all along that he’s not worried. Reports in mid-December had talks picking up.

Vince Dunn and the St. Louis Blues will likely do a short-term deal and GM Doug Armstrong said it could get done close to training camp.

The New Jersey Devils have the salary cap room to do either a short- or long-term deal with Jesper Bratt. He may not be with the team for the start training though.

“Right now, I’d say it would be hard-pressed to think Jesper Bratt will be in training camp because of all the obstacles we’d have to go over with quarantine and immigration,” Fitzgerald told the Two-Man Advantage podcast on Dec. 23. “But Jesper wants to be in New Jersey. That’s the bottom line.”

The Edmonton Oilers just signed Slater Koekkoek and currently don’t have the cap space for Ethan Bear. Oskar Klefbom will be LTIR’d.

Chicago Blackhawks Dylan Strome doesn’t have a lot of leverage and a bridge deal makes sense. Mid-December GM Stan Bowman said that talks were ongoing.

The Nashville Predators acquired Luke Kunin from the Minnesota Wild in the Nick Bonino deal. The Predators have the cap space to get him signed.

The Winnipeg Jets don’t have salary cap space. Jack Roslovic remains unsigned and has been in the trade rumor mill this offseason along with Sami Niku and Patrik Laine. Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press reported back in October that they were looking to get a top-four left-handed defenseman in return for Roslovic.